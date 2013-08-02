Her heart rate is dropping. Put down the damn phone.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
This man live-tweeted his mother’s death.
Scott Simon, the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, was sitting by his mother’s bedside in the ICU as she slowly passed away. He was also tweeting throughout the days and hours he spent there: thoughtful, quiet tweets about what his mother was saying, what he was thinking, how his family was responding.
I just realized: she once had to let me go into the big wide world. Now I have to let her go the same way.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 28, 2013
I am not sure my mother understands Twitter or why I tell her millions of people love her–but she says she’s ver touched.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 28, 2013
Breathing hard now. She sleeps, opens eyes a minute, sleeps. I sing, “I’ll always be there, as frightened as you,” to her.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 28, 2013
Mother cries Help Me at 2;30. Been holding her like a baby since. She’s asleep now. All I can do is hold on to her.
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) July 29, 2013