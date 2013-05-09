Soap opera queen dies after nearly 40 years on screen.

1. Young and the Restless star, Jeanne Cooper dies age 84.

Jeanne Cooper

who played Katherine Chancellor on The Young and the Restless for nearly 40 years has died aged 84.

She died in her sleep according to son and former L.A. Law actor, Corbin Bernsen.

“She has been a blaze her entire life, that beacon, that boxer I spoke of earlier. She went the full twelve rounds and by unanimous decision… won!” Bernsen wrote on Facebook overnight.

Cooper joined the show in 1973, six months after the pilot episode screening giving her the title of the show’s longest cast member.

“Its foundation was set so well and you had core characters that you could grow and become involved with,” Cooper said of the show’s 40th milestone.

“As you got older, they got a year older. Whether you were wealthy or whatever your status is, our show hit the human being.”

2. Reese Witherspoon’s stepmum says the star needs to go to rehab – click to read the shock details.

3. Yes, we’re still talking about the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian has copped a lot of flak for the floral sleeved/gloved (sloves?) Givency dress she wore at the Met Gala. Over the last 48 hours we’ve seen couch memes and articles like The 5 things Kim Kardashian’s dress has been compared to, including Mrs Doubtfire. And now Robin Williams himself has weighed in, tweeting this overnight: