Sam Wood posted a photo of Snez as a child and she's the spitting image of her daughter.

Very Important and Absolutely Crucial News: Samuel James Wood, as in The Bachelor’s Samuel James Wood, just shared a photo that has given us the heebie jeebies.

“Guess who?” the fitness-guru-turned-reality-TV-star asked his 210,000 followers on Thursday evening.

And, you guys, it might LOOK like fiancée Snezana Markoski’s darling daughter Eve, but it’s not. We promise you it is not.

Actually, it’s a throwback photo.

And we think it might also be witchcraft.

Yep, that’s Snezana as a child.

MEANING SNEZANA AND 12-YEAR-OLD EVE ARE LEGITIMATELY DOPPELGANGERS.

We understand that this is not uncommon, given – you know – they share a bunch of DNA etc etc etc, but we can’t help but marvel in how goddamn alike they both are.

For anyone not in the loop, we can help you out:

See? SEE?

We rest our case.

They are one genetically blessed family.