"I have to push against the popular opinion that Amy Schumer’s new movie is a flop."

Look, I should really caveat this review with the fact that, much like Galinda the good witch from Wicked, I think it’s nice to be popular. It’s a fun, happy little place where my mainstream heart is most at ease. But in this case I have to push against popular opinion.

Because the popular opinion is that Amy Schumer’s new star vehicle Snatched is a disappointment and a flop.

According to a vocal crowd it’s basically the movie equivalent of anthrax and the guy who threw that flour bomb at Tom Cruise.

The thing is, the majority of audiences and critics went into the cinema fully prepared to hate this movie, like a group of riled up angry villagers who had swapped their pitchforks for movie tickets and frozen Cokes.

The weight placed on this movie’s shoulders was enormous and crippling from the very beginning.

It was Amy Schumer’s, the woman who is charged with Changing The Face of Modern Comedy, first big screen outing since her hit film Trainwreck and audiences are keen to compare and contrast.

It was also hailed as Goldie Hawn’s triumphant return to the movie biz and in her own words it was the only script that could entice her out of retirement after 15 years away from the cameras.

Throw into the mix the fact that Snatched was also penned by Katie Dippold, the screenwriter behind the controversial Ghostbusters reboot, and you’ve got an underdog tale of epic proportions.

Coupled with the fact that the public shine has rubbed off Schumer since Trainwreck premiered. The better headline for her work now includes a touch of failure.

The most troubling part of this whole saga is that it appears Snatched is responsible for igniting that unsolved, age-old debate about whether or not women can truly ever be funny…….I guess now we’ll never know.

So with that amount of weight on its shoulders, it’s not surprising that Snatched is starting to sink in popular opinion before it's even had a chance to fully test the movie waters during opening weekend.

But the truth is this movie, about a mother and daughter who are kidnapped while holidaying in Ecuador, is actually…..fine. If not quite funny, sometimes touching and very well paced.

It’s just another play on the old odd couple/buddy adventure, but for a mid-range light comedy movie, it gets the job done well.

I can also see why there have been some complaints about Amy Schumer’s acting, with fans and critics alike complaining that her Snatched character Emily is just a recycled version of her Trainwreck character and her stage persona.

But isn’t that just what some celebrated comic actors do throughout their entire careers?

Just in the last few decades, performers like Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Will Ferrell have rolled out numerous iterations of the same character and no one has questioned this method or blinked an eye. Well, maybe a little bit in recent years with Sandler and his unfortunate foray into the Netflix movie matrix.

And while we're discussing characters, it also needs to be said that the supporting cast in Snatched is probably its strongest asset.

Hollywood legend Joan Cusack easily turns out one of funniest performances I’ve seen this year and she does so without uttering one single line of dialogue.

Wanda Sykes plays off her perfectly and Ike Barinholtz is once again a scene stealer (someone please give that man his own movie to front. Until then, you can catch him on The Mindy Project).

There’s also been a whole lot of talk about how many female led comedies there have been in recent years, which is indeed wonderful, but I also wouldn’t be so quick to lump Snatched in with these other big screen offerings.

Blockbuster comedies like Bridesmaids, Bachelorette and the upcoming Rough Night all boast extensive female casts who perfectly play up the whole “women behaving badly” angle. They’re all completely funny in their own rights….and they also all revolve around women getting married, their feelings about marriage and weddings on a basic, top line level.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud discuss Amy Schumer's new comedy show on Netflix (post continues after audio...)

Happily, Snatched pulls a hard left away from that tulle-filled world and instead concentrates on the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters, with not a hint of a romantic story-line in sight.

At one point Schumer’s character tearfully tells Goldie’s “you’re the person who will always pick up the phone for me” and it hit me so hard in the feels, thinking about how that line so perfectly sums up my own relationship with my mum that I nearly started to ugly cry into my popcorn.

This beautiful scene is placed right next to a conversation about violent diarrhea and the best tapeworm extraction scene to ever grace the silver screen.

So it’s safe to say there’s a little something for everyone.

Snatched is in cinemas Australia wide.

Go see it if you’re in the mood for something easy and light and just a little bit heartwarming.

However, if you think your delicate sensitivities will be offended by a female comedy that doesn’t shift the plains of space and time….I hear Netflix has released a Precious Puppies documentary series you may be interested in.

Follow Mamamia Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik on Facebook.

Have you seen Snatched? Do you agree with Laura?