Move over leopard print, faux snakeskin is about to dominate your summer wardrobe.

I was scrolling through the ‘New In’ section of Zara’s online platform when I was hit with a barrage of snakeskin print.
And I wasn’t against it.
While the reptilian print can be a bit overwhelming – like the worst bits of the 80s and 00s mashed together – when worn in small increments as statement pieces, it’s a pattern that dresses up any basic outfit.
Of course, you could go all out in a top-to-tail snake print ensemble, in which case power to you, but either way, we’ve curated our favourite snake-print options from ‘holiday in the Caribbean-appropriate dresses’ to look-at-me belts and boots that champion the trend.
Just think of it as leopard print’s more eccentric, offbeat cousin, that’s about to invade your wardrobe.
Just a pop.
Prints aren’t really your thing, but you’re intrigued none-the-less. These subtle snake print accessories are sure to meld seamlessly into your existing wardrobe, to ensure maximum wear.
When in doubt, pair with a little black dress or the classic ‘jeans and nice top’ combination, and you can’t go wrong.
B.Belt, Metallic Snake Leather Belt, $119.
Glassons, Shoulder Bag, $19.99.
Missguided, Heeled Ankle Boots, $80.
Topshop, Marcel Snake Effect Ankle Boots, £92 ($165 AUD)
Topshop, Gwenda Snake Court Shoes, £65 ($117 AUD)
The statement piece.
This is the next level up. Consider this that one piece in your wardrobe you put on when you feel a bit 'blah' or if you want to jazz up a boring outfit without any effort.
For maximum effect, clash the print with another 'bold' piece, or simply wear with a closet staple, like a simple skirt, or a t-shirt or turtleneck in a neutral colour.
Stradivarius, Lace Detail Cami, $36.
Glamorous, Print Body, £17 ($31 AUD)
Top Shop, Long Sleeve Shirt, £35 ($63 AUD)
ZARA, Shiny, Snakeskin-Effect Mini Skirt, $59.95.
ZARA, Leather Mini Skirt, $159.
ASOS DESIGN, Denim Original Skirt, $56.
Head-to-toe snake print.
You're bold and you know it, the top-to-tail snakeskin look requires a bit of sartorial conviction.
Wear it loud, wear it proud, it's a grand dose of confidence in clothing form.
ASOS DESIGN, Pleated Maxi Dress, $64.
ZARA, Pleated Midi Skirt, $69.95.
What do you think of the trend? Are you a fan of snakeskin print? Yay or nay? Tell us in a comment.
Top Comments
My Nan called - she wants her carpet design from the 70's back
Nope, can’t do it. Too many 80s hair metal flashbacks!
Hot tip - if Bret Michaels has ever worn it, it's not coming back into fashion.
PTSD?
Post Traumatic Snakeskin Disorder.
Post Traumatic Styx Disorder.