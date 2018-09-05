News
fashion

Move over leopard print, faux snakeskin is about to dominate your summer wardrobe.

I was scrolling through the ‘New In’ section of Zara’s online platform when I was hit with a barrage of snakeskin print.

And I wasn’t against it.

While the reptilian print can be a bit overwhelming – like the worst bits of the 80s and 00s mashed together – when worn in small increments as statement pieces, it’s a pattern that dresses up any basic outfit.

Of course, you could go all out in a top-to-tail snake print ensemble, in which case power to you, but either way, we’ve curated our favourite snake-print options from ‘holiday in the Caribbean-appropriate dresses’ to look-at-me belts and boots that champion the trend.

Just think of it as leopard print’s more eccentric, offbeat cousin, that’s about to invade your wardrobe.

Just a pop.

Prints aren’t really your thing, but you’re intrigued none-the-less. These subtle snake print accessories are sure to meld seamlessly into your existing wardrobe, to ensure maximum wear.

When in doubt, pair with a little black dress or the classic ‘jeans and nice top’ combination, and you can’t go wrong.

B.Belt, Metallic Snake Leather Belt, $119.

Glassons, Shoulder Bag, $19.99.

Missguided, Heeled Ankle Boots, $80.

Topshop, Marcel Snake Effect Ankle Boots, £92 ($165 AUD)

Topshop, Gwenda Snake Court Shoes, £65 ($117 AUD)

The statement piece.

This is the next level up. Consider this that one piece in your wardrobe you put on when you feel a bit 'blah' or if you want to jazz up a boring outfit without any effort.

For maximum effect, clash the print with another 'bold' piece, or simply wear with a closet staple, like a simple skirt, or a t-shirt or turtleneck in a neutral colour.

Shein, Cuffed Shirt, $22.95.

Stradivarius, Lace Detail Cami, $36.

Glamorous, Print Body, £17 ($31 AUD)

Top Shop, Long Sleeve Shirt, £35 ($63 AUD)

ZARA, Blouse, $99.

ZARA, Shiny, Snakeskin-Effect Mini Skirt, $59.95.

ZARA, Leather Mini Skirt, $159.

ASOS DESIGN, Denim Original Skirt, $56.

Head-to-toe snake print.

You're bold and you know it, the top-to-tail snakeskin look requires a bit of sartorial conviction.

Wear it loud, wear it proud, it's a grand dose of confidence in clothing form.

Shein, Shirt Dress, $22.95.

ASOS DESIGN, Pleated Maxi Dress, $64.

ZARA, Shirt Dress, $99.

ZARA, Shirt Dress, $159.

ZARA, Pleated Midi Skirt, $69.95.

ZARA, Trousers, $139.

What do you think of the trend? Are you a fan of snakeskin print? Yay or nay? Tell us in a comment.

We asked the very well dressed crowd at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, 'what was their biggest fashion splurge'? They answered.

Tags: clothing , fashion , shopping , snake-print , wardrobe

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

random dude au 2 years ago

My Nan called - she wants her carpet design from the 70's back

Rush 2 years ago

Nope, can’t do it. Too many 80s hair metal flashbacks!

Funbun 2 years ago

Hot tip - if Bret Michaels has ever worn it, it's not coming back into fashion.

random dude au 2 years ago

PTSD?

Rush 2 years ago

Post Traumatic Snakeskin Disorder.

Funbun 2 years ago

Post Traumatic Styx Disorder.

+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS