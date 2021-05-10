Dental vans are returning to schools to help kids look after their teeth.

It's a Government program being rolled out right now across my state, Victoria – and to bring another smile to your face, it’s free.

Smile Squad prompts Victorian public primary and secondary school students to flash their toothy grin and prevent tooth decay by having regular dental health checks, which was put on hold during the topsy-turvy year that was 2020.

I was pretty shocked to learn that tooth decay is the most prevalent disease in Victoria, with almost half of all children affected. A Department of Health report said dental conditions were the highest cause of all potentially preventable hospitalisations in children up to nine years.

The prohibitive cost or lack of free time means dental visits aren't on the cards for many Australians.

Dental vans started visiting schools in late 2019 before the pandemic put a pause on all non-urgent public dental services.

I’m excited that this care is returning, and soon to our neighbourhood too, which will tick something else off my to-do list (hurrah!).

My daughter, in Grade 2, is at the age where she is growing new teeth, but we noticed some of her adult teeth started popping up behind the baby teeth that were yet to fall out.

It took her a while to have the confidence to visit the dentist so we could start working out a solution.

A visit from a dental van at her school could have predicted this issue and put her at ease because everyone at her school, along with her little group of friends, would be having a check too.

The toothy grin in question. Image: Supplied.

Smile Squad would have saved us some uncertainty when faced with an issue like her ‘shark teeth’ scenario.

I'm happy to hear that Smile Squad vans will visit schools annually, so that's saving families around $400 in dental costs for the year, and also saving the hassle of taking time off for appointments, as initial checks and follow-up care is performed at school and within school hours. Perfect.

At the first appointment – the check-up – Smile Squad are checking our kids' teeth. Then, depending on their needs, services from there may include:

X-rays

Fluoride varnish

Scale and clean

Fissure sealants (they provide a barrier against bacteria that can cause plaque)

They're also throwing in free dental packs (free toothbrush, toothpaste and info), plus advice about dental health and what foods in our diet can help.

Supporting happy teeth (and bellies). Image: Supplied.

If your child needs more treatment (filling or root canal), Smile Squad reach out to parents and make another appointment, where these extra treatments are also completely free. How incredible is that? Giving everyone in the community access to a service like this, regardless of income or any other circumstances, is so important.

This service too is just as legitimate as if you were physically taking your child to a dental practice. Oral health checks by Smile Squad are carried out using new and modern equipment by trained oral health nurses and dentists. Your kids will learn about how to care for their teeth, how to brush correctly and other pointers like this to help them put into action at home.

The Department of Education is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and Dental Health Services Victoria to develop practical guidance for schools to support the safe delivery of all Smile Squad services.

If you want to check if it's coming to your kids' schools, here's the list of the local government areas having the Smile Squad team visit before Term 3, with more areas to be added to the list soon.

One of the pros for me is that Smile Squad staff will help children develop a positive relationship with the dentist (praise be!) and give them the confidence to flash those pearly whites at every opportunity. These are such important things to introduce early with our little ones.

Where do you want to see Smile Squad visit next? Leave us a comment below! You can check out the Smile Squad Government program here for more info.

Feature Image: Supplied.