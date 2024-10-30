'I tried the "unicorn of strollers" and I have thoughts.'

Thanks to our brand partner, Smartrike

Let's talk about how crazy it is when you have a baby...

You take them home, your world flips upside down and then, in the blink of an eye, you're suddenly part of the "pram club". And this means figuring out how to weave your way around places with this new vehicle that holds precious cargo.

Taking your baby out in the real world can be overwhelming in itself, so making sure you have the right pram to support you is crucial.

After a few weekend trips away with a bulky stroller that just didn't cut it, I decided it was time to invest in a travel pram.

For me, safety, good value and convenience were my non-negotiables.

Who wants to wrestle with a stroller while juggling a baby, a jam-packed nappy bag and an iced long black?

So, I tried smarTrike's latest release, the Traveler ActiveStroller. Here's how it went.

Image: Supplied.

Setting it up and packing it down.

The initial setup was a breeze — seriously. If I can do it, anyone can.

Honestly, who has the time to read pages and pages of instructions? I want pictures, diagrams and clear directions — and that's exactly what I got.

Within minutes, I had this beauty ready to roll.

After taking it for a test spin around the living room, I could already confirm that the turning circle was tight and it would be super easy to manoeuvre around tight spots in airports, cafes or parks.

Plus, the extra large front wheel glides smoothly over all kinds of terrain — even the piles of laundry I wheeled it over.

Now, let's talk about pram naps. When I'm out, I'm out, and there is no turning back (sorry, Rex).

The stroller reclines to a near-flat position, so it's perfect for those mid-stroll snoozes. That's some serious brownie points in my book.

I had a play around with the different settings and was keen to check out the trike function. I couldn't believe it turned from a pram into a trike in four easy steps. I don't know who was more excited, me or Rex (me, definitely me).

Packing it away is also a breeze, snapping down in four easy clicks and slotting straight into its storage bag — chic.

Image: Supplied.

Taking it for a spin on the weekend.

Saturday means one thing… market day.

I hit the road with the Traveler ActiveStroller quickly realising how well it fit into my lifestyle. Rex fell asleep within two minutes of leaving home (classic) and us happy parents walked around for a couple of hours.

The near flat recline kept him snoozing soundly while I browsed for fresh flowers and goodies. Honestly, he looked so cosy. If I could fit, I would probs crawl in there for a nap myself.

The undercarriage basket is spacious and has enough space for my market haul, so all in all, the first outing was a big hit.

Image: Supplied.

Sunday is for coastal walks so we took this bad boy for a test spin down at the beach.

Anyone who has a kid knows that space in the car is precious, so I love how compact the smarTrike is. It was so easy to slot into the boot that I didn't even have to force or jam it in. Big tick.

Now, the coastal walk with a pram can usually be daunting because narrow paths, plus a sunny Sunday in Sydney, equals crowds and subsequent anxiety.

But not anymore.

You could find me weaving my way up and down the coastline. The slim frame was a dream to manoeuvre and Rex had a ball lazing under the UPF 50 canopy watching the world go by.

Sand, grass or path, the handy big wheel at the front had us covered.

All in all, it was a successful Sunday outing.

Testing it out as a trike.

One of the standout features of the Traveler ActiveStroller is how easy it is to switch from a stroller to a trike.

While Rex might not quite be able to reach the pedals yet, I couldn't resist holding him up and wheeling him around the house. The trike isn't just for show; it encourages active play and independence.

I can't wait for him to take it for a real spin when he gets a little bit older — I already know he's going to have so much fun.

I also love that you have the option to unlock the handle bars so that your kids can pretend that they are steering the pram with you — it definitely made for some cute photos.

Image: Supplied.

The final verdict.

So, is the smarTrike Traveler ActiveStroller truly the "unicorn of strollers"?

It's a big yes from me!

At $800, it's a solid investment if you're looking for versatility and durability. If I were to "girl math" this and think about cost per use, with its multiple settings as a pram and a trike offering the best of both worlds — it's a no brainer.

This stroller has made my outings with Rex so much easier, allowing me to enjoy our time together while also feeling confident in the product's safety features.

Whether it's a walk in the park, a trip to the beach or a simple day out, the pram has seamlessly fit into our routine. I can't recommend it enough.

If you're on the hunt for a reliable, compact and multifunctional stroller, this is the one for you.

Feature Image: Supplied.