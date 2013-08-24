Every smart solution you'll ever need. Seriously. Ever.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Everyone has tips and tricks when it comes to smart solutions for your home. And for the past month Mamamia has made it out goal to scour the internet, listen in on stranger’s conversations, and get tips from our readers about the best smart solutions out there.

And if you are anything like the Mamamia Team, you probably picked up on a few new ideas. (We certainly did. Keeping hair ties together with a bull clip? Using a straightening iron as a regular iron? Genius.)

From how to remove the stem of a strawberry with a straw, to how to stop ice blocks dripping over your kids arms, there has been a lot to learn from these videos and gallery wrap-ups. Our favourites?

How to make mess free pancakes. How did we get by in life before we knew this?!

How to make homemade icepacks for accidents after Saturday morning sports.

A clever way to store sunglasses, for the woman who has 100 cheapie pairs.

And how to stop kids fighting over the tomato sauce.

If you’re in need of a few more smart solutions, click through the gallery below for our ‘best of’.

A disposable shovel/dustpan for outdoors

Here's an easy and effective watering can.

Need to differentiate between your keys?

This is a clever and all natural insect repellant

A secondary use for post-it notes to keep your keyboard crumb and dust free.

Sick of USB cords, laptop cords and every other cord getting mixed up around your work area? Try this!

Help keep your charger cords from breaking with this neat trick.

This is handy - use a straightener as an iron on the go

A smart solution to help you find the folded shirts in your drawers

Keep your dresser free from rogue hair ties

Ever wondered how to keep your winter boots crumple free?

Display them, don't hide them away!

Sunnies lover? This one's for you!

A clever way to display and hang your necklaces!

Rosie shows us a quick way to make an instant ice pack!

Keep kids' painting pots as mess free as possible

Use a hair clip to keep your kids' earphones tidy!

Here's a neat trick to stop ice cream from dripping everywhere

Use a tic tac box to store all your hair accessories!

Are you children's bedroom walls filled with bits of blu tac? Clean it off using more blu tac to help collect it off the wall!

This is an ingenious idea to get pet hair out of carpet!

Do you have a cat? This is a tip or you!

Here's a smart solution for dusting around the lounge

Stop your wrapping paper unravelling!

Here's a smart way to store folded bed sheets.

Keep you cords nice and neat.

Never lose the start of the sticky tape every again!

Phoodie shows us to use a hanging shoe rack to store cleaning supplies

Rosie shows us to use a dustpan in the sink if the bucket can't fit

Jo lights a match in the bathroom to neutralise odours

Phoodie shows you how to make pancakes without the drips and drops!

Phoodie shows us the best way to clean out an almost empty Nutella jar

Bern shares a Smart Solution to help catch bin juices

Phoodie shows us an effective way to clean up broken glass

Phoodie has a smart tip to preserve your herbs

Jo shows us a smart solution to save time making brownies

Rosie gives us a smart idea for a quick and simple cookbook holder

Jo shares a smart tip to stop tetra pack juice from spilling everywhere

This is a fast and effective way to hull a strawberry

What were your favourite smart solutions from the series?Any final smart solutions to share?