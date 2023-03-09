OPINION: A tweet about models, and the conversation Fashion Week forgot.

Looking at the recent runways at New York Fashion Week, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was 2009.

As very thin model after very thin model walked the Jason Wu show, Vanessa Friedman, the fashion director and critic for the New York Times, tweeted a video of what she saw from the front row.

"Even I am distracted by the extreme skinniness of many models in Jason Wu's show," she captioned the footage.

Ultimately, seeing Elsesser or Ashley Graham on a runway should not feel tokenistic, nor revolutionary. But with one runway step forward, this season some designers took a step backwards.

Bodies are not trends and they never should have been. As a culture, we want to move towards body neutrality - where we don't discuss body shapes or bodies at all.

But no, fashion is not there yet.

Tamara Holland is Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle and co-host of the weekly podcast, What Are You Wearing? For more from Tamara, follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Twitter/Vanessa Friedman; Getty