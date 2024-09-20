A skin expert told us the 4 products that do nothing for your skin.

As someone who lives and breathes beauty, it's pretty damn remarkable getting a front-row seat to all exciting advancements in the skincare industry. There's truly some groundbreaking stuff out there, and the crazy advancements in science and technology are just next level.

But boy, there's also a lot of unnecessary s**t. Lots, and lots of utter BS that's cramming up the social media-fuelled beauty space. these days, it feels like nothing is off the table — from vagina masks to serums for your bum hole.

And while we love anything beauty-related, sometimes it's worth being a little cautious about what you're spending your money on. Because there's nothing more disappointing than hyped-up products that do nothing.

That's where the experts come in.

Speaking of skincare, here's Amanda Ramsay on over 50s skin.

If you're a skincare lover and don't already follow Natalie O'Neill on social media — you most definitely should.

Not only does she love talking about skin but she also happens to have the best skin. So, she must be doing something right.

Based in the UK, she regularly shares skincare tips, tricks and reviews across her social media accounts. And goodness, I could sit and watch them for hours. And I do! In fact, that's why we're here.

Because in a recent video, O'Neill shared a list of skincare she labels as 'pointless' — and I watched it about 10 times.

Walking through Primark (a store in the UK), O'Neill shared the exact products she would avoid at all costs. And while we may not have Primark in Australia, you'll find a lot of similar products on the market over here — and you guys, her reviews are telling.

That's why we wanted to share some of the unnecessary skincare O'Neill said you don't need to fork out on.

So, let's get to it! Below, you'll find four of the products a skincare expert thinks are actually very pointless.

1. Retinol face masks.

First up? Retinol masks. If you're anything like us, chances are you've seen lots of these getting around. But are they any good? Can vitamin A in a mask actually work to smooth your skin?

"Retinol is getting really popular lately on social media, so [I] imagine a lot of people are gravitating towards this mask," O'Neill said, showing a 'Retinol Complex' sheet mask that promises to 'help smooth skin'.Her verdict? "Don't waste your money on any single-use retinol products. Because you need to use it consistently for months to get any kind of benefit out of it. In fact, it might just break you out once you use it."

Makes sense, no? Instead of spending on one-use face masks, you're better off putting your money towards a retinol serum and using it as part of your regular skincare routine in order to see real, visible benefits.

2. Cellulite rollers.

Ahh, the old cellulite rollers. Chances are you've seen these getting around, too — often spruiked with some pretty whacky claims attached to them.

"Next, we have a product that has literally been designed to prey on people's insecurities," said O'Neill.

"Cellulite is normal. Everybody has it. This will not get rid of it...If it did we'd all have one and no one would have cellulite anymore."

If there's one thing you must know, it's that creams, serums, lotions, special tools and other quackery can't get rid of cellulite. But also, it's a completely normal thing that almost everyone has. And it doesn't need to be 'fixed'.

While giving your cute body a little massage with these kinds of rollers certainly feels good, there's really no scientific evidence to support the effects of rolling.

3. Vitamin C face wipes.

Next, we have the vitamin C-infused makeup wipes, to which O'Neill shared, "If you're going to use a cleanser afterwards, the vitamin C is just going to get washed off, so it's not going to do anything.

Sigh. There's nothing quite as upsetting as *literally* watching money go down the drain, huh?

"It's also not really a good idea to use vitamin C and fragrance all over your eyelids — a really sensitive part of your face," she added.

Sensitive girlies, take note!

4. Cleansing brushes.

"Finally, we have these plastic cleansing brushes which seem to have made a comeback from the nineties," said O'Neill.

"They're not going to clean your face any better than your hands. [And] if you have active acne, these can just spread the bacteria all over your face."

As O'Neill shared, these kinds of face tools tend to collect bacteria in between washes (just like those body loofahs in the shower!) and if your skin barrier is already irritated or sensitive, "this is only going to make it weaker and more susceptible to damage," she said.

Again, if it works for you and you really notice a difference in your skin — go for gold!

Of course, just remember that beauty is very much a 'you do you' space and while a certain product might be a hard no for some people, that doesn't mean it isn't someone else's absolute go to.

So, y'know — each to their own, yeah?

Are you a fan of the above products? What are your thoughts? Go on, share your comments below.

