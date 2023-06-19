'I'm a cosmetic doctor. Here are 5 skincare products I buy time and time again.'

Okay, but a cosmetic doctor took us skincare shopping — and we need to talk about what she put in her basket. Because it's Just. So. PERVY.

Sydney cosmetic doctor Dr Yalda Jamali from All Saint Clinic posted the clip on Instagram, where she shared five of the top skincare products she highly rates — from face to body.

Weaving through beauty shelves with a shopping basket, she told her followers: "Come with me to Sephora so I can show you what products I will happily purchase over and over again."

And, YES PLS M'AM. Take us with you!

So, if you're looking to upgrade your skincare cabinet, here are five products Dr Jamali said she actually spends her money on.

Struggling with dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone? This one's for you.

This pigment serum is Dr Jamali's pick. "My all-time favourite anti-pigment serum is the Vinoperfect Radiance from Caudalie."

She's hella expensive, we know — but French brand Caudalie is way more than fancy-looking skincare. It packs a punch when it comes to results, too. Just ask the experts.

ICYMI, it's winter — and if your skin also feels like it's flaking off your face, you might be in need of a new moisturiser.

If you're in the market, this Laneige pick is Dr Jamali's go-to right now.

"I've recently become obsessed with this Laneige Water Bank Moisturiser," she said. "It's packed with hyaluronic acid and is oil-free."

Get on our face.

If you're a gal who tends to get those annoying bumps on the back of your arms (it's called keratosis pilaris – and don't worry, it's super common) or you're just in need of a solid body scrub to bring your dull limbs to life, Dr Jamali seriously rates this guy from First Aid Beauty.

"Honestly, the best body scrub is First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser," she said.

In the comments, she added: "I've purchased so many bottles! It’s one I always go back to."

Winter means three things: chic jackets, cosy loungewear and doing approximately everything to up your skin's hydration. And according to Dr Jamali, there's no better way to lock in moisture than by introducing an oil into your body care routine.

"Next, we have the Biossance Squalene Oil, which I mix in with my body moisturiser for the ultimate hydration," said Dr Jamali.

Another neat trick? You can also use a face oil like this in your hair to add shine and tame flyaways, split ends, and frizz.

In the comments, Dr Jamali said: "I’ve used it in my hair before too! It’s an all-time fave with so many uses."

We love a multi-tasking product!

When it comes to adding a hit of hydration to dry and needy under-eyes, Dr Jamali swears by these eye patches from Pixie Beauty.

She said: "Okay, check out these eye patches by Pixi. The Dream Eye Patches are my favourite, containing antioxidants, peptides and retinol."

Anyone else feel like they need these in their cart, immediately?

If you haven't tried the K-beauty brand Sulwhasoo yet, this is officially a sign. The products are on the spendy side, but they're super popular for good reason.

Dr Jamali said, "Alright, I was supposed [at the last] product, but we're including the Sulwhasso First Care Activating Serum."

Honestly, we love to see it.

In the comments, she added, "I adore it and I love the smell!"

And, there you have it! The products a skin expert actually purchases and recommends.

Told you it would be pervy.

So. Anyone else up for a wee bit of skincare shopping??

Want to check out Dr Jamali's skincare haul for yourself? Go on. Have a nosy at her Instagram clip below:

What are the skincare products you purchase again and again? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram; @dr.yalda.