From high-end cleansers to serums: Just 10 dupes for luxury skincare products.

Good skincare comes at all price points.

You'll find stellar products at chemists and department stores alike. While some expensive skincare is worth the hefty price tag, various skincare brands have made near-perfect dupes; and we've found 10 of them.

From the iconic Crème de la Mer to the beloved SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, here are 10 dupes for luxury skincare products.

"SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum is one of the most raved about products in the beauty game - and for good reason. But gosh - it's just so spendy. At $228, you're literally rationing it before you open it. However! There are some similar formulas out there with the same kind of active ingredients that cost a fraction of the price. Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster is one of 'em. It contains a combo of 12 per cent stabilised vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid - pretty dingin' similar if you ask me." - Erin.

"Behold, a perfect dupe for the $49 Drunk Elephant Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser! As someone who is prone to dryness and fine lines, I find my skin loves a cleanser that has a low PH, is glycerin-based and fragrance-free. It has a super fun jelly texture and even has the power to remove tough eye makeup, without the oily residue some makeup removers leave. This brand is my new obsession." - Maddie.

Here are eight other skincare dupes we found.

While Mamamia's commissioning editor has found the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $125, to be a dupe for the iconic Crème de la Mer, both products are still pretty pricey.

Thankfully, we've found a dupe for both: Nivea Creme.

The ingredient list is essentially identical (except La Mer has petrolatum and seaweed alpha hydroxy acid). Both are thick and nourishing face creams, and at $3.99 compared to $250 for La Mer, you're better off grabbing this bargain.

Looking for a face mask that exfoliates and brightens your skin? Look no further.

The Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask uses vitamin C and glycolic AHA to gently buff away dead skin cells and even out skin tone. Much like the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $92, but at a fraction of the cost.

This balm cleanser is a near-perfect dupe for Clinique Take the Day Off Balm, $56.

It changes from balm to oil to milk, effectively removes all makeup and rinses clean without any oily residue. Plus, it's less than half the price.

ALDI Lacura Caviar Face Cream, $19.99.

This ALDI favourite is a dupe for the coveted La Prairie Caviar Luxe Cream that retails close to $800.

Sadly, you can't always get this option in store (it comes back during ALDI's Special Buys and sells out fast), so when it becomes available, grab two.

Garnier's micellar water is almost identical to the French-favourite micellar water, Bioderma Sensibio H2O.

Both remove makeup, dirt and excess oil without stripping moisture - and this one does it for half the price.

One of our members of the You Beauty Collective wrote about how the Biologique Recherche's Lotion P50 is their "desert island product" - it's that good. However, you can only find it at a handful of spas and for quite the cost.

The Tarte Knockout Tingle Treatment is a close dupe (and a favourite of Leigh Campbell's). It uses acids to exfoliate the skin, minimise the appearance of pores and balances your pH, just like Lotion P50.

Fans of the cult-classic Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair have found a similar version at a cheaper price point.

This K-beauty serum has the same consistency and delivers the same results - smoother, brighter and firmer skin.

And lastly, an affordable dupe for the beauty expert-favourite moisturiser, Tatcha The Water Cream, $103.

The Neutrogena option is packed with hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture and the unique gel-cream formula is both refreshing and hydrating. While it's not identical, it's bloody close.

