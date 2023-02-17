'Was Kris Jenner behind the UFOs?' 8 questions we have about Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot.

Silence.

Because Kim Kardashian just released her new Skims campaign and we need to discuss it as a matter of urgency. It's all I can think about.

More specifically.... the... aliens.

Because there are approximately 74 of them in the new SKIMS swimwear campaign and I have some PRESSING questions. But also concerns.

Yes! Aliens are here. And they're visiting the Kardashians first. Because the US government works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder, etc. etc.

In case you missed it, the shoot takes place in a pool, on a beach, but also in a garage.

Kim is there, wearing her new swimwear, posing with some of her closest alien friends. And yes, sarongs are back in.

Here's a snippet of the Skims campaign promo:

On Kim's personal account, she captioned the photos: "I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new styles and colours plus the return of sold-out favourites on February 21."

She also added: '27 styles in 7 colours and sizes XXS-4X drop Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop."

All caught up? Completely terrified? Great!

Now, where should I start?

1. All the recent 'UFO sightings'. Was it all just for the latest SKIMS campaign?

I have two theories. This is the first. And it has to do with all of these recent UFO sightings, and US President Joe Biden shooting down an un-manned 'Chinese spy balloon' last week.

Because, no - the Chinese aren't spying on us! And aliens aren't actually real! Ha ha ha. You delicious little goose.

It was all some elaborate marketing campaign orchestrated by Kris Jenner for Kim's new SKIMS campaign. 🥰🥰 And omg it totally worked - you have our attention, queen!

2. But maybe the 'Chinese weather balloon' was actually a UFO?

My second theory? The 'Chinese weather balloon' WAS actually a UFO. How awkward!

And after it was shot down by President Joe Biden, Kris had a rep approach the aliens and signed them up for Kim's new swimwear campaign. And the next season of The Kardashians.

3. OR were all the sightings just aliens wanting to buy Skims?

Make it THREE theories. This one is the saddest one. Because maybe the recent UFO sightings were just aliens from different galaxies coming to snap up Kim's latest launch :(

And then they got shot down :( :(

Because - correct me if I'm wrong - but the brand did specify it was available in all galaxies.

#hotaliensummer.

4. The aliens. Why do they have better nails than me?

Okay, but on a separate note - of all the things that were going on in the shoot, I couldn't help but notice that aliens have better nails than me. This seems unfair?

Their manicures are just... rudely on point? And I just... send me your nail artist, sweetie!

5. And are they wearing Kylie Lip Kits?

I urgently need to know if the aliens are wearing Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits AND the exact shades. Please.

Because massive slay.

C'mon, cool girls don't gatekeep!!

6. Did North direct the shoot?

I think... yes.

7. Are these really 'colours you have to see to believe'?

Are they, though? Serious question.

On social media, Skims posted, "SWIM IS COMING BACK! Introducing a whole new realm of SKIMS Swim: all-new styles and colours you have to see to believe, plus the return of our out-of-this-world sold-out favourites.".

But are these really colours you have to see to believe? I don't... they're just yellow, blue, grey and various shades of brown??

... M'am. Don't lie to me.

8. Is Kim actually an alien?

Look, it would be great for brand.

What do you think of the new SKIMS campaign? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram; @skims;@kimkardashian; Canva.