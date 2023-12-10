Siva Auvae was days away from her 32nd birthday when her partner allegedly killed her.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers/listeners.

Siva Auvae was about to mark her first Christmas in Queensland. The day had always had special significance too: it was her birthday.

But 16 days before she would celebrate turning 32, her life was taken by her long-term partner Anaru Ormond on Saturday night.

Auvae was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kallangur, 30km north of Brisbane, at about 7pm on Saturday, police said. Emergency crews arrived to find the house she had recently moved into fully engulfed in flames.

Ormond was found in a nearby street and taken to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital. He died on Sunday from serious burn injuries sustained in the fire.

Police are treating the incident as domestic violence-related. Auvae is believed to have moved to Queensland from Sydney less than a week ago.

Auvae was a mother-of-four, whose youngest child was not yet a year old.

She has been remembered as a kind person and a wonderful, protective mother.

One woman called her "the most loving, beautiful, kind person I have had the pleasure to know".

Originally from New Zealand, family are now doing everything to get her body home.

A Givealittle fundraiser has been set up by Auvae's cousin to help with the costs of repatriation and helping her four "beautiful children".

"She was living in Australia with her four beautiful children and partner and her youngest baby is not even a year old," the fundraising page states.

"Her whānau [family] here in New Zealand are doing everything they can to find out more details surrounding her death and the events leading up."

Three crime scenes have been set up on Frances Court and police are calling for any information or dashcam footage from the night.

Detective Inspector David Harbison said no one was in the house at the time of the blaze despite reports of a child being involved.

"It was a very dynamic, evolving incident when police, paramedics and fire officers arrived," he said.

"There was an initial suggestion that there was a small child in the house. That was found to be not the case."

About 40 detectives are working on the investigation, interviewing local residents, witnesses and family members and asking for any CCTV footage.

A report will be handed to the coroner.

Auvae is the 71st woman killed in Australia this year, and the third woman killed in 10 days.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



Feature image: Facebook.