Please sob with us over the cast of Sister Act 2 reuniting over 30 years since the iconic film.

"If you want to be somebody, if you want to go somewhere, you better wake up and pay attention."

IYKYK, right???

One woman who knows better than most is veteran actor and TV personality, Whoopi Goldberg, who played the woman who famously uttered those words — Sister Mary Clarence, also known as Deloris Van Cartier — in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The cult classic was first released back in 1993. Yep, more than 30 years ago.

And this week, the cast of the much-loved movie reunited during an emotional episode of Goldberg’s talk show, The View.

Fans of the iconic '90s movie would have been hard-pressed to hold back tears during the cast’s recreation of the 'Joyful, Joyful' choir scene at the end of the film, especially as Goldberg appeared as Sister Clarence, nun’s outfit and all.

The Oscar-winner broke down in tears during the reunion with her former co-stars, including Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as a bunch of crew members.

Whoopi Goldburg was overcome with emotion. Image: Instagram/theviewabc

Lauren Hill was absent from the reunion. Image: Instagram/theviewabc.

Sadly, hip-hop icon Lauryn Hill was notably absent, with another cast member, Tanya Trotter, taking over her solo performance.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit became a cult classic. Image: Instagram/theviewabc.

Hill famously played the film's protagonist Rita, an immensely talented singer who struggled to gain her mother's approval to join the school choir and pursue her passion.

Jennifer Love Hewitt was also missing from the reunion, but she played a lesser-known character (if you didn't notice her in this movie, you're forgiven). And of course, there's Mother Superior herself, Dame Maggie Smith, who also did not attend but the 89-year-old is probably rather busy in the UK.

But aside from a few no-shows (rude!), the gang was all here!

Ryan Toby, who played Ahmal, performed with Goldberg’s daughter, with the stars joined by students from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

And yes, Toby (aka Ahmal) even blessed us with a rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' like he was back in 1993. I'm not crying, you are.

At the end of the nostalgic performance, Goldberg was overcome with emotion — just like the rest of us.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, directed by Bill Duke, was a follow-up to 1992’s Sister Act, which was inspired by the life of Crenshaw High School choir instructor, Iris Stevenson.

In the sequel, Deloris Van Cartier has become a famous Vegas singer, having posed as a nun to hide from the mob in the first film. She becomes reunited with her friends from the convent who need help saving their school by working with some promising students to start a choir.

It's a God-tier movie. Unlike most sequels, many consider Sister Act 2 to be superior to the original.

We reckon now — more than ever — is the perfect time for a cheeky rewatch.

Feature image: Touchstone Pictures/Instagram/@theviewabc.

