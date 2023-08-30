'Siren eyes' vs. 'doe eyes': The viral makeup trend that changes your eye shape.

If you've been slinking around the interwebs as of late, chances are you've come across the viral 'siren eyes' versus 'doe eyes' trend.

And while viral TikTok trends come and go quicker than you have the chance to try them, we're officially calling it: these two makeup looks are going to stick around. Because they can single-handedly change your entire eye shape.

Don't believe us?

Just look at our friend Kelly McCarren on this week's episode of You Beauty:

'Doe eyes' (left) vs 'siren eyes' (right)

Pretty crazy, no?

The comparisons are WILD.

So, how do you create 'siren eyes'?

Well, there are a few different variations, and it all depends on how graphic you want your eyeliner look to be.

Using either a liquid eyeliner or a pencil liner, draw a long, straight line from the outer corner of your eye, stopping just above your crease, before connecting the line back to your lash line to create a wing.

As Kelly explained on the podcast, "You can also add an inner flick to really sweep it up and out. Remember, it's not a smoky eye – it's like an elongated cat eye."

Another one of Kelly's tips? Don’t apply liner all the way across your lid.

Instead, leave an empty gap in the middle of your eyes (where your pupils are most rounded) to make the look even more elongated.

You can also try lining your lower waterline with liner for a more dramatic, sweeping look, or add individual lashes to the outer corner if you want to level it up even more.

If you're looking for something a little more subtle, you can just ditch the inner flick, or use pencil over liquid and blend it out a bit.

What are 'doe eyes'?

'Doe eyes'.

If your goal is to open your eyes and make them appear bigger, brighter and wider, please meet the 'doe eyes' makeup technique.

Put simply, 'doe eyes' are exactly how they sound – big, innocent and sweet. It looks pretty and 'girlie' in comparison to the sultry 'siren eye'.

Think: Bambi vibes.

Actresses like Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Zooey Deschanel and Anya Taylor-Joy are among some of the celebrity inspo that repeatedly nail the 'doe eye' look.

To create 'doe eyes', Kelly said to focus on the whole eye, rather than just the outer corners (like we did the 'siren eye').

One of your most important weapons? White eyeliner.

Apply this along the lower lash line and it's guaranteed to make your eyes appear bright and round. Kelly also added some brown shadow on her lower lash line and smudged it out for a soft look (and to make her blue eyes pop!).

To further play up the illusion of wide eyes, "I then fanned all my lashes out", added Kelly.

We recommend using an eyelash curler and a mascara to make them appear wispy and fluttery.

So, there you have it!

Are you a fan of 'doe eyes' or 'siren eyes'? Or do you like a mix of both? Share with us in the comment section below.

