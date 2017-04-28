News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

'I'll starve myself for a week to buy my children designer shoes.'

When single mum Sarah is planning her budget for the week, she faces a dilemma – does she buy designer brand clothing for her kids or does she eat lunch?

For 26-year-old mum Sarah, who appears on UK TV series Single Mums Club, she regularly skips meals to afford designer sneakers for her twin boys, aged eight, because she wants them to be “popular”.

Listen: Anne-Marie Slaughter says 12 months of Maternity leave is too long, that it will damage women’s careers irreparably.

“I’ll starve myself for a week to buy them a pair of Jordans (Air Jordan runners) so everyone knows they’re not meffs (homeless people),” Sarah reveals on the show.

“I will do everything I can to make them the popular kids. Because I know the popular kids have the easier school run.”

The events management student insists there is an upside – she loses weight when she skips meals, which she says makes the decision a “win-win”.

She also said she's fighting a stereotype.

"I always feel there's that stereotype because I’m a single mum. So I will push my very, very hardest so they aren't meffs."

Sarah, one of several young single mothers living in Liverpool featured on the series, says paying the bills is a "tight squeeze", with a large portion of her money going towards "nails, hair jobs, tattoos and clothes shopping for me".

Would you skip meals to buy things for your kids?

Tags: kids , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended