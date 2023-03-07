Kate discovered her husband was cheating on her. Then she had a mid-life sexual awakening.

Kate Harvey was driving to work when she received a phone call from a man she didn't know. He was calling about her husband.

The mother-of-three had been in a relationship with her partner for 30 years, a relationship that always made her feel "secure", "loved" and "supported".

The pair met when she was just 18 while working as a nanny in the UK. They went on to have children and travel the world together before settling down in Melbourne.

That day in 2019, while driving to a client's office, the stranger on the other line told Kate her husband was having an affair with his partner.

"It was just one of those movie scene moments," the 51-year-old told Mamamia.

Kate immediately didn't believe him.

"I just said, 'Look, I think it's probably mistaken identity, someone stole my husband's identity... because there was no way he would ever do that.'"

After refusing to give Kate more details about himself, the man sent her a screenshot of an email that her husband had sent his partner.

Kate didn't recognise the email address, but it was one she could see belonging to her husband.

It immediately "triggered alarm bells".

Later that day, she returned home from work and found her husband's laptop, which he left at home while on a trip away.

There, she found the email account and discovered "everything that he had been up to".

Her husband had joined Ashley Madison, a dating site for married people.

"I found his profile. He'd been talking to hundreds of women and dated a few of them. He had a whole history of it."

Kate was completely blindsided that her husband - a man she trusted "1000 per cent" and who previously experienced the trauma of his mother cheating on his father - would ever cheat.