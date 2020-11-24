"To be in love, what's that like? I'm 45 and I've never been in a serious relationship."

Do you want sex after dinner?

Sometimes it creeps up on me just how different my life is from most other women.

I’m 45 years old and I have not been in a serious relationship.

I've had one that came close when I was 24 and he kind of lived with me a bit but I’ve never lived with a partner, not really. (That relationship messed with my head so much I’ve had trust issues ever since).

I’ve never gone grocery shopping with a partner, for example. I’ve not had many relationships. I’ve never gone on holiday with a partner. I’ve never been engaged and don’t envisage this will ever happen for me. I have never had children and the window to have my own is closed, I went through menopause early.

I can’t even foster children because I’m chronically sick.

I have Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Fatigue Syndrome (ME/FS) and fibromyalgia.

I used to be popular. Had wonderful friendships. I had a successful career.

I started my own business and it went gangbusters.

I was healthy and I owned my apartment which became an investment property. I rescued dogs and then rabbits. I’ve lost all but three of them to different age-related illnesses.

I volunteered in my community. I had dreams and plans. I wanted to buy a house. I wanted to scratch my creative itch, to renovate and do it up myself.

Last year I had to declare bankruptcy, I became so ill I couldn’t work. I couldn’t pay my mortgage. I wasn’t a permanent resident (well I was, but only for tax purposes) - I had no access to Centrelink. I have remedied that now.

For the most part I’ve accepted my life as it is now.

I’ve accepted that I can’t go on holidays and I have lost many of my friendships or been forgotten about as my friends get on with starting families and raising children, making inroads in their careers and travelling.