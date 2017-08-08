Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Singer’s one-year-old daughter killed in a tragic accident when the car’s hand-break failed.

It was Sunday afternoon and singer Paul Black was returning home from the playground with his two young children when the hand-break on his Range Rover failed.

His one-year-old daughter Pearl died in the accident, and Paul suffered serious injuries trying to use his body as a human shield in an attempt to protect his daughter from the out-of-control vehicle, The Sun reports.

The 49-year-old, who starred on the talent show The Voice, has paid tribute to his daughter on social media.

2. Melbourne stabbing victim was the cousin of soldier found dead after buck’s party.

A man fatally stabbed in the Melbourne on Saturday night has been identified as the cousin of an Australian soldier who was found dead after a buck’s party three weeks ago.

Marcus Rowley, 24, died in hospital after being stabbed on the street near Tottenham train station in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Just weeks before, on July 16, Marcus’ soldier cousin Private Natasha Rowley, who lived in Perth, was found dead in the bathroom of a Melbourne serviced apartment.

3. Woman told to ‘take the morning-after pill’ by her alleged rapist, Brisbane court hears.

An intoxicated woman sexually assaulted by a man before being raped by her friend during a night out was told to take contraception the day after she was attacked, a court has heard.

Following the alleged rape the woman was put into a taxi and driven in tears to her ex-boyfriend’s home, the court heard.

The next day she received a text message from one of her attackers: “Since we were both highly intoxicated last night, I think it’s best for you to take the morning-after pill, just to be safe.”

4. The tiny sea creatures that ate through a Melbourne teen’s skin have finally been identified.

Tiny sea crustaceans are to blame for a teenager’s bloody Melbourne beach visit, a marine biologist says.

Shocking images of Sam Kanizay’s lower legs and feet have been beamed around the world after the 16-year-old went for an innocent dip at Brighton’s Dendy Street Beach on Saturday to cool his aching muscles following a tough game of footy.

It sparked widespread debate among experts about what could have turned the youth’s feet into what looked like a scene from a horror film.

5. Police have identified the body of a woman found in a remote creek in Queensland.

Police believe slain mother-of-two Donna Steele knew the person who killed her and dumped her body in a remote creek in Queensland’s north.

Ms Steele, 42, was found at the popular fishing spot of Leggett’s Crossing, north of Cooktown on Sunday morning.

Her death is being treated as a murder. And Detective Inspector Geoff Marsh said police were “confident” the killer was known to Ms Steele, but they have not yet identified a suspect.

6. Leukaemia patients granted access to potentially life-saving treatment in new Australian trial.

An Australian-first trial will give leukaemia and lymphoma sufferers access to a costly, potentially life-saving cancer treatment that works by infusing genetically modified immune cells into patients.

Lead cancer researcher Dr Kenneth Micklethwaite at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research says this “exciting” new approach to cell gene therapy is aimed at patients no longer responding to chemotherapy.

“For many patients, despite heavy chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants, their leukaemia and lymphoma cannot be eradicated, often resulting in death,” said Dr Micklethwaite.

The treatment works by harnessing the power of the immune system to fight the cancer.

