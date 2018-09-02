What we know so far about the mysterious death of 20-year-old Sinead McNamara in Greece.

Sinead McNamara was just 20 years old when her body was reportedly found on a super yacht last Thursday in Greece.

The Sydney model’s death was confirmed a few days later on Saturday, where recent details about the cause of her death render the incident even more of a mystery than before.

McNamara had been working in Argostoli on the super yacht of Mexican mining magnate Alberto Baillères for the past four months, where her body was discovered.

According to recent reports, Baillères left the super yacht the Tuesday before McNamara’s body was found, leaving her alone for two days, accompanied by just the boat crew.

Authorities are currently focusing their investigation on these two days where the model was left without Baillères, whom she’d been working for.

“The Coast Guard of Kefalonia has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the 20-year-old Australian national as well as an autopsy-necropsy,” a report in In Kefalonia detailed.

The vessel was set to leave the port of Argostoli on Sunday prior to these recent developments, but has been ordered to remain docked while every member of the boat crew is interviewed.

Further investigation will also take place this Sunday, including a forensic examination of the boat.

Another local report revealed that a doctor, crew members, and port authorities tried to resuscitate her “for a long time” before taking her to Argostoli Hospital.

“Local port authorities were informed at 2am Friday morning that the body of the woman was found … at the back of the yacht,” the report also said.

It has been reported that McNamara’s mother was on her way to join her daughter overseas before receiving word of her passing away.

She now heads over to Greece amidst the aftermath of McNamara’s death.

Due to her substantial social media following, people have been filling McNamara’s latest Instagram post with words of love and condolences.

“Rest easy Sinead, hope it’s a sweet ride Chick,” wrote one of McNamara’s followers.

“Terrible news. R.I.P.,” said another.

“Fly high Angel. You’ll be missed.”

Prominent YouTube influencer and friend to McNamara, Alex Hayes, shared a tribute on his Instagram story to his 650,000 followers.

“Life is so precious,” Hayes wrote beneath a photo of McNamara.

“Gone way too soon. Such a beautiful human being. Will cherish all our memories,” he continued.

“Rest in peace you beautiful soul.”