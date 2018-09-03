1. New details suggest tragic fate of Aussie model found dead on billionaire’s superyacht.



Authorities believe Australian model Sinead McNamara, who was found unconscious on the yacht she worked aboard on Thursday, may have taken her own life.

The 20-year-old was found at the rear of Mayan Queen IV, the superyacht of Mexican mining magnate Alberto Baillères that she had been working aboard for the past four months. It was docked at the Greek town Argostoli, on the island of Kefalonia.

According to recent reports, Baillères left the superyacht the Tuesday before the Port Macquarie woman was found, leaving her and the boat crew alone. Desperate crew members attempted to revive her before emergency services and port officials arrived, but she fell into a coma and died while being airlifted to an Athens hospital.

Local authorities have said an autopsy has been ordered and all crew members have been interviewed, but told The Sunday Times they do not believe her death was due to foul play.

It has been reported that McNamara’s mother was on her way to join her daughter overseas before receiving word of her passing away.

If this has raised any issues for you, you are urged to call beyondblue on 1300 224 636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

2. Prime Minister dismisses claims Peter Dutton misused his powers as “rubbish”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has invoked the “pub test” on claims Peter Dutton misused his ministerial powers to intervene in visa rejections for au pairs.

Mr Dutton is under growing pressure over revelations he granted European nannies visas when he held the immigration portfolio in 2015.

Mr Morrison has dismissed suggestions the home affairs minister misled parliament by intervening in an au pair case on behalf of a former Queensland Police colleague as a “furphy”.

“If someone makes an application not even in the name of the person you worked with 20 years ago, and actually does it basically through the switchboard, that’s what doesn’t pass the pub test,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“The allegation that is being made, that somehow there was some relationship or knowledge, does not pass the pub test at all.

“If people want to say that every person that they may have worked with 20 years ago is now all of a sudden their best mate and they talk to each other every other day, well everyone knows that’s rubbish.”

In another case, Mr Dutton overruled advice from immigration authorities to grant a French woman a visa after being lobbied by AFL boss Gil McLachlan.

Mr Dutton has implied the deepening au pairs saga is political payback for his failed bid to become prime minister.

“I have helped sick children, people with disabilities, aged parents and many other cases – all where the department has advised me not to act,” Mr Dutton told News Corp on Sunday.

“My opponents hate me because of my stance on border protection and this latest attack won’t deter me one inch from continuing to do my job.”

3. NSW mum required 128 bags of blood during high-risk caesarean.



NSW mum Sarah Parkes lost all the blood in her body eight times before she came out of the birth of her third child, shaken but alive.

The mother-of-three ‘died’ three times during a high-risk caesarean that required 128 bags of blood and exhausted the entire blood supply of John Hunter Hospital.

Now, the 34-year-old wants to thank everyone who has donated blood and raise awareness during National Blood Donors Week.

“It was horrific, but I can’t thank the blood donation (service) enough,” the Coffs Harbour mum told AAP.

Although Ms Parkes knew her pregnancy was high risk, she never imagined her placenta would attach to her bladder and leave her life at risk.

Because she previously had caesareans for the birth of her girls, the placenta was able to attach to the scar tissue on her uterus and spread “like a tumour” but an ultrasound couldn’t detect whether it had grown so she went into hospital early, to deliver her baby at 34 weeks.

“When I got cut open, they hit a major blood vessel and I started bleeding to death,” she said.

“My placenta is just pumping blood everywhere and they can’t close me up because my placenta needs to be removed. I had seven minutes left to live. Without a vascular surgeon being next door, I wouldn’t have survived.

Although her son Billy is now two, it has taken Ms Parkes time to talk about the traumatic experience in the hope she can motivate the public to donate blood.

“My poor little girls had to wait outside ICU every day for a week, asking, ‘Is Mum going to wake up today?’

“I need to help people. I want people to look at me and think about donating blood,” she told AAP.

“Women are also out there choosing to have a caesarean not realising there are more risks. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Cath Stone from the Blood Service has urged people to take an hour of their time to donate.

“Our amazing donors can’t do it alone, and we need more people to make blood donation a regular, life-saving habit,” she said.

One in three Australians will need blood during their lifetime but only one in 30 currently gives blood, she said.

4. Victorian 18-year-old fighting for life after huge brawl.

An 18-year-old man is fighting for life after a car slammed into him, crushing his leg, during a wild brawl on an inner Melbourne street following a record label launch.

Up to 200 people were involved in the melee that spilled out on to the road from the Gasometer Hotel on Smith Street in Collingwood in the earlier hours of Sunday.

“During the affray, a car has collided with a number of parked cars on Mater Street and pinned one person against the parked vehicle,” police Commander Tim Hansen told reporters.

“He sustained a serious leg injury.”

The man remains in a critical but stable condition in The Alfred hospital.

Six other people were also injured in the brawl while three cars were damaged, and police are still searching for the instigators.

Victoria Police are narrowing in on the driver of the car that critically injured the man and expect to catch up with the offender by Monday. No arrests have been made as yet.

The Age reports it’s understood the injured man had been with the teenage boy who has been charged of the stabbing murder of teenager Laa Chol at the party on the night she died.

The 19-year-old died at a party she attended at the EQ Tower in Melbourne in late July.

Police would not comment on whether the incidents were linked, or whether the attack may have been some sort of revenge attack.

Three patrol cars were on duty to keep an eye on the 66 Records launch and police had flagged the venue for monitoring after recent crimes involving the Pacific Islander and African communities.

Commander Hansen said there had been no intelligence in the lead-up that it was going to be a high-risk event and the escalating behaviour came out of left field.

Event organiser J-Nelly told revellers to be on their best behaviour in a Facebook post on Friday, saying “violence will not be tolerated”.

“A moment of anger isn’t worth a lifetime of bad labeling (sic),” he wrote.

5. NSW teaching graduates to face new tougher standards.

Tough new standards are being introduced in NSW for teaching graduates, who will now need a credit average in their degree to be able to apply for a job in the state’s public schools.

Graduates will also have to demonstrate a commitment to the values of public education, and show they have superior emotional and cognitive intelligence, to ensure only the best teachers are being hired, Fairfax Media reported on Monday.

“Every parent wants the very best teacher for their child, and every teacher wants to work with colleagues who are passionate, gifted, capable and really committed to their jobs,” Education Minister Rob Stokes said of the new standards, which will apply to students who begin their degree in 2019.