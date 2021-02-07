29 ridiculously simple habits that can completely change your life.

To build something big, you first need to get the small things right.

Most people overestimate the power of radical changes and underestimate the effect of small, regular habits.

Yet, sometimes, two minutes per day can change your next 20 years. And in most cases, it’s not sudden breakthroughs that change someone’s life, but the small rules followed every single day.

You don’t always need to go the extra mile and do the big things, but you need to be consistent.

Each day is a fresh opportunity to make a change and the following habits can be your foundation for becoming a happier, healthier, and wealthier version of yourself.

They might not seem like a big deal, but if you practice them regularly, they can change almost all areas of your life.

1. Ask more questions

Most misconceptions and disagreements could be eliminated if we’d ask more questions and communicate more openly.

Additionally, asking questions shows people that you’re genuinely interested in the conversation.

2. If it takes less than 5 minutes, do it immediately

Most tasks you procrastinate on aren’t even worth the procrastination.

Each time you procrastinate on something that would take you less than five minutes to complete, you’re losing motivation and wasting mental energy because you’re thinking of the task without completing it.

In his book Getting Things Done, David Allen describes the '2-Minute Rule', claiming that you should get anything done immediately if it takes less than two minutes to complete. In my opinion, you can even take it to five minutes.

This includes tasks such as taking out the garbage, writing replies to important emails or text messages, cleaning up clutter, or paying bills.

If it takes less than five minutes to complete, it’s not even worth a spot on your to-do list — just do it.