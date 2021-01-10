"I can’t imagine my life without you." Red Wiggle Simon Pryce welcomes his first baby into the world.

The Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce and his wife Lauren Hannaford have welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world, and he is so damn cute.

The pair shared the news to Instagram on Sunday, revealing a gorgeous picture with their son, as well as his name; Asher William Price.

"I am so overcome with emotion and overwhelming feelings of love that it’s impossible to put in to words everything I am feeling right now," Pryce wrote.

"@lozhannaford and I are so fortunate, happy and blessed to have you in our lives. Welcome to the world Asher William Pryce.

"In an instant, I can’t imagine my life without you being here."

In Hannaford's post, she shared the beautiful meaning behind Asher's name.

"Asher means: Happy & Blessed... And that is exactly what we are to have you, our gorgeous boy.

"We love you endlessly and beyond comprehension already!! We miss you so much when you are sleeping... but at the same time just want to sit and watch you for hours while you do it.



"We can’t wait to tackle life together as a family, you are our everything. We love you."

The pair announced their pregnancy on Father's Day in September, and later revealed that they were having a boy in a sweet gender reveal video.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Feature Image: Instagram / @simon_wiggle