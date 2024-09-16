News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

It's officially silver season. Here's how to shop the trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did we miss a meeting? Get left off a group chat?

Because it seems like all the Hollywood stylists have unanimously agreed that silver is the new gold.

ICYMI, one metallic reigned supreme on the Emmys red carpet - from Nicola Coughlan's galactic peplum dress to Jennifer Anniston's embellished Oscar De La Renta gown.

Seriously, take a look.

The frocks were serving foil 💁‍♀️.

Stars wear silver at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. Images: Getty

Jewelled chokers and statement earrings in the metallic shade were also the accessories of choice.

So why silver, and why now?

In the world of styling, silver has always been seen as a more subversive choice than gold. Right now we're seeing more red carpet risks than ever before, so let's just say the stars aligned on this one.

But the trend's actually been bubbling away all year. Early on, silver jewellery started emerging as a major accessory update, then there was that micro-trend for silver-coated jeans, and sales of sparkly silver boots reached an unprecedented global high thanks to a little cultural phenomenon called The Eras Tour.

That's right, everything can be traced back to the mind of Taylor Swift and we won't be argued with.

Taylor's are Louboutin, of course. Images: Getty.

With the silly season just a few short months away, we're hedging our bets that silver dresses, separates and accessories will be everywhere.

From silky trousers to chunky jewels, here's how to shop the trend without looking like the tin man.

The best silver pieces to shop now.

Superdown Regina Metallic Jean, $127.40.

Image: Revolve

Threadbare Silver Satin Maxi Slip Skirt, $77.

Image: Next

Zara Metallic Trousers, $119.

Image: Zara

Next Silver Bow Clutch Bag, $46.

Image: Next

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd, $250.

Image: The Iconic

H&M Coated Skirt, $34.99.

Image: H&M

Rubi Edie Minimal Mule, $49.99.

undefined

Mejuri Dôme Figure Hoops, $298.

Image: Mejuri

Zara Rhinestone Ballet Flats, $79.95.

Image: Zara

Commonry The Layla Ring, $49.95.

Image: Commonry

Feature image: Getty

Tags: fashion , celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT