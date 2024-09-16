It's officially silver season. Here's how to shop the trend.

Did we miss a meeting? Get left off a group chat?

Because it seems like all the Hollywood stylists have unanimously agreed that silver is the new gold.

ICYMI, one metallic reigned supreme on the Emmys red carpet - from Nicola Coughlan's galactic peplum dress to Jennifer Anniston's embellished Oscar De La Renta gown.

Seriously, take a look.

The frocks were serving foil 💁‍♀️.

Stars wear silver at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. Images: Getty

Jewelled chokers and statement earrings in the metallic shade were also the accessories of choice.

So why silver, and why now?

In the world of styling, silver has always been seen as a more subversive choice than gold. Right now we're seeing more red carpet risks than ever before, so let's just say the stars aligned on this one.

But the trend's actually been bubbling away all year. Early on, silver jewellery started emerging as a major accessory update, then there was that micro-trend for silver-coated jeans, and sales of sparkly silver boots reached an unprecedented global high thanks to a little cultural phenomenon called The Eras Tour.

That's right, everything can be traced back to the mind of Taylor Swift and we won't be argued with.

Taylor's are Louboutin, of course. Images: Getty.

With the silly season just a few short months away, we're hedging our bets that silver dresses, separates and accessories will be everywhere.

From silky trousers to chunky jewels, here's how to shop the trend without looking like the tin man.

The best silver pieces to shop now.

Image: Revolve

Image: Next

Image: Zara

Image: Next

Image: The Iconic

Image: H&M

Image: Mejuri

Image: Zara

Image: Commonry

Feature image: Getty