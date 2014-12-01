Sienna Miller has the hair we all want now.

Images: Getty

Sienna Miller. She’s beautiful, elegant and our latest hair envy. The British actress and model debuted her new ‘do at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at The London Palladium, alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Her partner Tom Sturridge attended the awards with her, looking equally fancy in a top hat as the couple posed for photos. Sienna Miller’s perfectly tousled, deep-parted bob was the perfect addition to her stunning metallic lace gown.

So Myf Warhurst has a blonde bob now.

Leave it to Sienna to be chic and effortless cool at the same time. Hmph.

