The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, one of Australia’s most famous and well-loved events, is taking place this weekend.

If you can’t make it to the actual event, there’s no need to feel like you’re missing out on the celebrations. Here are all the best TV shows you can watch this weekend to get in the Mardi Gras spirit.

Love Bites

ABC Arts and Screen Australia have selected 10 projects created by filmmakers from the LGBTQI community to receive Love Bites production funding.

From a radical 1980s lesbian erotic magazine to an internationally renowned Samoan-Australian drag performer, what it means to grow up with same-sex parents and the ubiquity of dating app culture, these 10 projects will showcase the diversity and artistic expression of Australia’s LGBTQI community.

Watch : You can watch all of Love Bites on ABC iView.

Riot

Riot is a long-awaited telemovie capturing the events of the first Mardi Gras, which were held in March in 1978 .

The show is headlined by Damon Herriman and also stars Australian talent Kate Box, Xavier Samuel and Jessica de Gouw.

The movie is set to take an in-depth look at Australia’s 1970s Gay Rights Movement, through the eyes of the people who fought for decriminalisation, recognition and equality.

As Riot is completely based on real people and real events, it shines a light on a very important chapter in Australia’s LGBTQI history.

Watch: On ABC and ABC iview on Sunday 25 February at 8.30pm.

Queer Eye

Netflix recently dropped its rebooted version of the 2003 hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy This time around, an all new Fab Five are on a mission to makeover the men of America.

While makeovers and fashion are big themes in the show, it’s also a series about the celebration and acceptance of gay culture.

Throughout the series the guys share snippets of their own lives with the audience. France, who is Muslim, talks about being married to a Morman. And Brown, who also starred in MTV’s The Real Philadelphia, talks about fatherhood.

The new season of Queer Eye on Netflix is must watch TV.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season Three

RuPaul’s Drag Race documents RuPaul’s search for America’s next drag superstar. The legendary RuPaul plays the role of host, mentor and head judge for the series, which chronicles the contestants being given different challenges each week.

In this popular All Stars iteration, fan favourites from past seasons return to the competition. The challenges are super-sized, as the queens do whatever it takes to win a place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame.

All prior seasons are available to stream on Stan. New episodes drop every Friday, the same day as the US.

The 40th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The main event itself.

The Mardi Gras televised coverage will be hosted by Magda Szubanski, who will be joined by comedian Joel Creasey, The Feed’s Patrick Abboud and comedian Urzila Carlson to host the SBS broadcast.

This special TV event will highlight the very best floats and costumes from the parade, along with interviews with special guest and celebrities including international music icon, Cher,

The 40th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras airs at 8:30pm Sunday March 4 on SBS.