So you've just finished watching Stan's Younger. Here are 5 shows to binge next.

After seven seasons, Stan's Younger came to an end this week and we've spent the past few days grieving.

If you haven't watched Younger yet (you lucky thing), the series is created by Darren Star (of Sex and the City fame), and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) a 40-year-old divorced mum from New Jersey, who lies about her age to break back into the publishing industry.

While she's dealing with that, she starts dating 26-year-old tattooist Josh, who mistakenly thinks she's the same age as him.

She also develops a crush on her boss, Charles, who is the same age as her but who also thinks she's 26.

As you might expect, chaos ensued.

But if, like us, you have finished Younger, you'll know just how good it is and want something similar to devour next.

So we've got you covered.

From new series to old favourites, here are the five series you need to watch next.

The Bold Type

If you somehow missed watching The Bold Type as it aired, you are in for a treat.

Currently in its fifth and final season, The Bold Type was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief, Joanna Coles (who also acts as an Executive Producer on the series), and follows three best friends as they navigate their jobs at Scarlet Magazine while balancing friendship, love lives and all the complications that come with it.

Starring Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, and Aisha Dee, the much-loved series has delved into a range of themes across five seasons, including career, race, identity, female empowerment, sexuality, and relationships.

Like Younger, it's got the 'best friends working in media in New York' vibes that we love.

You can stream all of season one to four right now - and new episodes are dropping weekly on Stan.

New Girl

New Girl follows a quirky teacher, Jess (Zooey Deschanel), as she moves into a LA apartment with three men she met on Craigslist: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris), and all the crazy adventures you might expect come with it.

Like Younger, it's hilarious and lighthearted, plus there are seven long seasons to dive into.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Firefly Lane

In case you missed it earlier this year, Firefly Lane is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama starring Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs).

It follows best friends - Tully and Kate - as they navigate their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s together through flashbacks (and forwards).

It's only 10 episodes long so perfect for a one-day long binge.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Dead To Me

If your favourite thing about Younger was the constant fear of Lize's secret unravelling, Dead To Me is that, on steroids.

Dead to Me is a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

When Jen (Applegate) loses her husband suddenly in a hit-and-run, she forms a bond with Judy (Cardellini), a free-spirited woman who is also grieving her own loss - and also has plenty of secrets.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Sex and the City

You just can't go wrong with Sex and The City, and if you haven't binged it twelve times already, well, now's your chance.

Following the life of sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw and her three best friends, SATC is the OG New York career woman show.

It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they navigate sex, dating, careers and friendship over six bingeable seasons.

You can stream it on Binge.

