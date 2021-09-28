So you've just finished watching Vigil. Here are 8 binge-worthy shows to watch next.

If you ask anyone what they're watching right now, chances are that Vigil will come up in conversation.

The six-part limited series, which came to an end on Binge on Monday night, began with the disappearance of a fishing trawler and a mysterious death on board the nuclear submarine HMS Vigil.

Starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, the series followed Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Jones) as she was flown into the submarine to investigate the death, leading her to discover that the submarine was hiding even more secrets than she could have ever imagined.

If you've already finished the show, chances are that you're looking for something just as binge-worthy to devour.

So, here are eight shows to watch after Vigil.

Line of Duty

When the first season of Line of Duty premiered in 2012, it became the best-performing drama series on BBC Two in 10 years.

Now, the popular series has six seasons under its belt.

Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), an authorised firearms officer who is transferred to AC-12, a controversial unit tasked with uncovering police corruption.

After joining AC-12, Arnott is partnered with Detective Constable Kathrine "Kate" Fleming (Vicky McClure).

Working under the supervision of Superintendent Edward "Ted" Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Arnott and Fleming investigate seemingly corrupt police officers, which each season of the series focusing on a different officer.

With an excellent cast and a fast-moving plot, Line of Duty is a must watch for fans of Vigil.

You can watch Line of Duty on Netflix and Stan.

Bodyguard

If you loved the fast-paced action in Vigil, you'll love Bodyguard. The BBC crime drama, which dropped on Netflix in Australia in 2018, has been labelled as one of the most successful British TV shows in the last decade.

Set in London, Bodyguard follows David Budd, played by Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, a British Army war veteran suffering from PTSD who is now working in a police unit that provides protection details.

In what might be the tensest start to a TV show... ever, we first meet Budd on a dreary train travelling towards London with his two young children. After noticing suspicious behaviour in one of the carriage’s bathrooms, the off-duty officer finds himself in a terrorist situation involving a suicide bomber.

After the attack, Budd is promoted to the personal protection officer (PPO) for the Home Secretary Julia Montague, whose policies he despises.

If you haven't watched Bodyguard yet, you're missing out.

You can watch The Bodyguard on Netflix.

Manhunt

Manhunt is based on the true story surrounding the investigation into the death of French student Amélie Delagrange.

The series begins on the evening of August 19, 2004, when a 22-year-old student is attacked on Twickenham Green, in the south-west of Greater London.

The victim, identified as Amélie Delagrange, later dies in hospital from serious head injuries.

Afterwards, Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes) is selected to lead the large task force investigating the murder.

Before long, it becomes clear that Delagrange may have been killed by a repeat offender.

With just three episodes, this police drama can be devoured in a single sitting.

You can watch Manhunt on ABC iview now.

The Nest

The Nest is a five-part series set in Glasgow. The series follow Emily (Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle) and Dan (Vigil's Martin Compston), a wealthy married couple who aren't able to conceive a child.

Emily and Dan think their luck has turned when 18-year-old Kaya (Mirren Mack) offers to be their surrogate.

But Kaya has a dark past and before long, questions are raised about who the baby really belongs to.

The Nest is gripping, intriguing, and full of twists and turns.

You can watch The Nest on Stan now.

Cheat

Do you want to know the best part about Cheat? You can binge it in one single afternoon.

This four-episode series centres around university professor Leah (Katherine Kelly), who accuses her student Rose (Molly Windsor) of cheating on an assignment.

Following the accusation, Rose seeks revenge, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Viewers have described the series, which was released in 2019, as "captivating" and "addictive".

You can watch Cheat on Stan now.

Collateral

Collateral follows Kip Glaspie (played by Carey Mulligan), a Detective Inspector assigned to investigate the random shooting of a pizza delivery driver in London.

After taking on the investigation, Kip refuses to believe that the murder was just a random act of violence.

Across four episodes, Kip finds herself being drawn deeper into underworld London as she meets a complex web of characters that are all somehow connected to the crime.

You can watch Collateral on Netflix now.

Lupin

Lupin follows the story of Assane Diop (Omar Sy).

When Assane was young, his father worked as a chauffeur and butler for a wealthy white family. When the family patriarch accused Assane's father of stealing a diamond necklace that was once associated with Marie Antionette, he was thrown in jail. He later signed a confession and then ended his own life.

Assane was placed in care and spent his days becoming increasingly obsessed with a book his father gave him and the fictional character of Arsene Lupin, a "gentleman thief" and a master of disguise, first created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905.

At the start of the series Assane, now an adult, plots to steal the necklace which has since been found and is about to go up for auction at the Louvre, to avenge his father's death.

He soon learns there's a lot more to the story than he originally thought.

You can watch Lupin on Netflix now.

The Fall

The Fall follows the lives of Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, played by Gillian Anderson, and serial killer Paul Spector, played by Jamie Dornan.

Set and filmed in Northern Ireland, the series follows Gibson as she works with local detectives to find and capture Spector, who has been attacking young women in Belfast.

Across three seasons, the psychological thriller flips between both Gibson and Spector, examining their lives in great detail.

Gillian Anderson herself has shared that her character in The Fall has been her absolute favourite to play - even above X-Files' Dana Scully.

You can watch The Fall on Netflix and SBS On Demand now.

All six episodes of Vigil are available to watch on Binge now.



