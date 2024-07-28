Just finished Presumed Innocent? Here are 7 courtroom thrillers to watch next.

If you've just binge-watched the intense courtroom drama series Presumed Innocent series starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, let's be honest, you're probably still reeling.

(And if you haven't seen the modern adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling 1987 novel , go and watch it. Like, now.)

Presumed Innocent follows prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) as he becomes entangled in a complex murder trial involving his colleague and former lover, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). As the investigation unfolds, Sabich finds himself not only leading the case, but eventually becoming the prime suspect. And you can kind of see how that would lead to psychological drama, right? Yikes.

So if you've binge-watched this drama and you need more legal suspense in your life, we've got you. Here are thrillers that'll keep you glued to your screen.

The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Image: Netflix.

Based on Michael Connelly's popular series of novels, and starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a charismatic and unorthodox defence attorney who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his... *checks notes* Lincoln Town Car??

Cute premise.

As he tackles high-profile cases in Los Angeles, Haller uncovers all sorts of dangerous secrets and faces life-threatening challenges (because, of course he does — where would the suspense be if he didn't?).

Where to watch: Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal.

Anatomy of a Scandal. Image: Netflix.

Based on Sarah Vaughan's bestselling novel of the same name, this limited series follows a sexual consent scandal among the British privileged elite, focusing on the women caught up in its wake.

The story centres on James Whitehouse, played by Rupert Friend — a charismatic government minister whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when he's accused of a shocking crime. Sienna Miller is brilliant as wife Sophie, and Michelle Dockery is *chef's kiss* as Kate Woodcroft QC, the prosecution counsel tasked with James' case. Riveting stuff.

Where to watch: Netflix

All Rise.

Image: Binge.

If you've ever wanted a sneak peek on the daily lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in the US, this is it... with some dramatic flair, of course, because it is a courtroom drama, after all.

This series follows Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), who works closely with her best friend, deputy district attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) — and along with unpacking twisty, turny cases each ep, we ride along for the personal ups and downs of all the players in the justice system.

Where to watch: Binge

Your Honor.

Image: Stan

If you loved Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad, this is... okay, it's nothing like that. But it's still good! Set in New Orleans, this intense legal drama follows respected judge Michael Desiato (Cranston), who finds himself in a moral dilemma when his teenage son Adam (played by Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run accident.

As Michael attempts to cover up his son's crime to protect him (AKA not something a judge should really be... you know, doing), he becomes tangled in his own web of lies and deceit — and forced to make some impossible choices. It's thrilling and it deserves to be on your watch list.

Where to watch: Stan

Goliath.

Goliath. Image: Prime Video. Goliath. Image: Prime Video. Billy Bob Thornton stars as Billy McBride, a once-powerful lawyer who's now a washed-up alcoholic seeking redemption by taking on a wrongful death lawsuit against a massive tech company — and you'd better believe the actor brings his A game to this powerful series.

As he digs deeper into the case, McBride uncovers corruption and conspiracy, leading to some pretty epic courtroom battles, not to mention run-ins outside the law. The series explores the underbelly of corporat3e America, and has a noir-adjacent vibe, giving it an interesting point of difference to many of the other courtroom dramas out there.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Good Fight.

The Good Fight. Image CBS. The Good Fight. Image CBS. This spin-off of the acclaimed series The Good Wife picks up one year after the events of its predecessor. It follows Diane Lockhart, played by the inimitable Christine Baranski, as she's forced to start over after a financial scam wipes out her savings and damages her reputation.





Joining a prominent African American-owned law firm, Diane navigates a new legal landscape, all with the same sharp dialogue and biting political commentary fans of The Good Wife know and love. With a stellar female cast, this is definitely one to watch.

Where to watch: Stan

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. Image: FX. The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. Image: FX. If you like your courtroom drama packed with A-listers... you're welcome. Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson and John Travolta all star in this critically acclaimed miniseries, which explores the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial. From the legal strategies to the intense media circus that surrounded the case, and of course, the drama that captivated the world in 1995, this true crime offering delves into the behind-the-scenes goings-on of both the prosecution and defence teams. With stellar performances from some well-loved actors, and meticulous attention to detail, it offers a fresh perspective on one of the most high-profile cases in US history.

Where to watch: Netflix

