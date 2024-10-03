7 disturbing true crime shows to watch after you've finished Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The insatiable hole that inevitably forms inside your chest after you finish the last episode of a good show is a hard one to fill.

But life must go on, and we must welcome new shows into our embrace.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is an example of a hit show that has taken the internet by storm since its release. Whether you're intrigued or enraged by it, there's no doubt this story has us firmly in its grip.

The Ryan Murphy Netflix true crime series follows the brutal murders of José and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their two sons in their Beverley Hills home in 1989. Told from multiple perspectives, the show explores the crime and the two trials that followed, culminating in the brother's convictions in 1996.

Watch the trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story here. Article continues after video.

Here are the seven shows you need to watch if you've finished Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and need something similar to cure the true crime bug.

Mindhunter.

Image: Netflix

I'll still never forgive Netflix for cancelling this masterpiece of a crime series.

Starring the internet's boyfriend, Jonathon Groff and Holt McCallany as Holden Ford and Bill Tench, two FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit within the Training Division at the FBI Academy in Quantico. The series documents a research project that takes the two detectives across the country to interview previous serial killers in order to better understand the psychology of serial-killers in order to solve ongoing crimes.

Featuring real-life serial killers throughout the story, including infamous murderer Ed Kemper (played by Cameron Britton), the two seasons of this series are dark, twisted, and delicious for any crime buff.

The behind-the-scenes aspect of the interviews and the portrayal of the inner workings of a serial killer are both terrifying and intriguing.

Stream Mindhunter on Netflix.

Des.

Image: Stan.

Whether he's playing a Time Lord, a disgraced wizard or a serial killer, I will watch it as long as it's David Tennant.

Des is a three-part miniseries about the arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in 1983 after human remains were found blocking a drain near his home. The real-life serial killer murdered at least 12 men and boys between 1978 and 1983, and the series captures the horrific nature of those crimes.

It is disturbing and the chilling performance by Tennant is one that will not be leaving my memory anytime soon.

Watch Des on Stan.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Image: Netflix

This recommendation will come as no surprise. While the first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series raises issues of ethics when it comes to portraying real life people and the impact that may have on the families of the victims, we cannot deny that it is an suspenseful and interesting watch.

Similar to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, this series certainly leaves you on the edge of your seat and has your jaw dropping at the heinous and gruesome crimes being committed in front of you. Based on the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991, the story is tragic as it is disturbing.

Starring Evan Peters in the central role, the show is certainly haunting.

Watch Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

The Act.

Image: Hulu

This one I binged in one night while flying back home. So, safe to say, I highly recommend it.

If you enjoyed Monsters, The Act is another true crime show you've got to add to the list. Starring Joey King in, in my opinion, her best role to date, and the iconic Patricia Arquette, the chemistry and painfully raw performances in this show are just too good.

Based on the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pleaded guilty for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee who died in 2015. Gypsy had been abused by her mother her entire life through a series of fake illnesses and disabilities.

Given the case was so famous and many of us already knowing the outcome, the series does an excellent job of containing the suspense and painting a vivid backstory.

The Act is streaming on Prime Video.

Under The Bridge.

Image: Hulu

Under The Bridge follows the story of the 1997 real-life murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in British Columbia and is based on the book of the same name by journalist Rebecca Godfrey, who is played by the talented Riley Keough in the series.

Told through the eyes of Godfrey and a police officer, played by another great talent Lily Gladstone, the two uncover what really happened to Reena the night she went to a party with friends and never returned.

Under The Bridge is streaming on Disney+.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Image: Netflix

We have another Ryan Murphy creation on the list and this one matches the vibe of Monsters to an absolute T.

Both shows are disturbing and sexy which, I'll admit is extremely problematic, but I digress. As the title of the show suggests, it follows the assassination of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The show is dark and tackles a range of societal issues, including homophobia in the 1990s and how that affected crime during that period of time.

Watch The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on Netflix.

The Staircase.

Image: Binge

If you enjoyed the suspense that Monsters brought you, there is no doubt you will enjoy The Staircase. This miniseries is based off of the 2004 docuseries of the same name, which itself was based on the trial of Michael Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife Kathleen Peterson in 2001.

The story follows the media frenzy and chaos that ensues for the Peterson family after Michael goes from grieving widow to suspect. Starring some incredible talent including Colin Firth and Toni Collette, the show is eight episodes of pure adrenaline, with so many twists and turns and, honestly, unexpected explanations.

So did he or didn't he?

Watch The Staircase on Binge.

Feature image: Netflix.