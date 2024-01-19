If you loved Fool Me Once, here are 8 thriller shows to watch next.

Netflix’s new mini-series, Fool Me Once, is all anyone can talk about right now.

The eight-part series, adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name, centres around character Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), who is grieving the loss of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

As she comes to terms with his murder, Maya spots Joe on the nanny cam in their house. Fool Me Once is a binge-worthy thriller that will have you hooked from beginning to end.

But if you’ve already breezed through it, chances are you’re looking for something new to watch.

So, here are eight shows to watch after Fool Me Once.

Wilderness.

Wilderness follows Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a British couple who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York.

But when Liv learns of her husband's infidelity, a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife begins.

Over the six episodes, there's revenge, drama and approximately 12,000 twists.

Where to watch it: Prime Video.

The Couple Next Door.

Based on the novel by the same name, The Couple Next Door is a six-part series that follows Evie and Pete, a couple who move to an idyllic suburban neighbourhood, and the friendship they make with their new neighbours, Danny and Becka.

Starring Sam Heughan (Outlander), Australian actress Jessica De Gouw, Eleanor Tomlinson (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging) and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) the friendship soon takes twisted turns.

You won't know what will happen next.

Where to watch it: BINGE.

The Diplomat.

Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler, a diplomat who was primed for a role in Afghanistan. Instead, she finds herself being named the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, in a high-profile role she's unsuited for.

Now, she must deal with the very high-stakes job, navigating life in a new place and her messy marriage with fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The thrilling political drama will leave you yearning for more.

Where to watch it: Netflix.

The Undoing.

Starring our very own Nicole Kidman, alongside Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, The Undoing follows Grace Fraser (Kidman), a wealthy therapist whose life turns upside down after her husband Jonathan (Grant) is accused of murder.

Grace is then left to protect her son and free her husband from the accusations by finding out who really committed the crime.

But one disaster after another leads Grace down a dangerous path, where she’s unable to follow her own professional advice, and instead, finds herself stuck between two choices: creating a new life for herself and her son or giving up everything to stand by her husband’s side.

The psychological thriller will have you sitting on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Where to watch it: BINGE.

Mare Of Easttown.

After a young woman is murdered in a small Pennsylvania town, Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) is handed the case. The highly skilled crime investigator has spent her entire life in Easttown and knows everyone in it, however, she’s fighting demons of her own, largely due to the death of her son.

Starring Winslet, Jean Smart and Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown is a brilliant seven-part mini-series to watch if you’re craving a good murder mystery that still has heart.

The acting, twists and turns are all brilliantly done - there’s a reason it’s won four Primetime Emmy awards.

Where to watch it: BINGE.

Broadchurch.

A quaint seaside town gets thrown into chaos after an 11-year-old is found dead. The usually friendly community then starts to unravel, as secrets are revealed and the locals open up about what they do and don’t know.

Officers D.I. Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and D.S. Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) are given the task of finding the supposed killer, all while dealing with a community that’s quickly falling apart.

The British show is a cult favourite, and we understand why. The last episode will have you sweating profusely as you get closer to finding out who did it.

Where to watch it: BINGE.

Bodyguard.

David Budd (Richard Madden) is a heroic, but volatile war veteran working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

But when he’s assigned to protect the powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), whose politics represent everything he despises, David finds himself stuck between his duty and values.

Despite him being responsible for her wellbeing, the question arises about whether he’s the biggest threat to her life.

Bodyguard is a genius show that will have you hooked from the first 10 minutes.

Where to watch it: Netflix.

The Stranger.

Another Netflix adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, The Stranger follows Adam Price (Richard Armitage), who appears to live a perfect life with two sons and a loving marriage.

However, that all changes after a stranger approaches him at a bar and reveals a shocking secret about his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan).

Adam then becomes entangled in a mystery as he desperately tries to search for answers.

If you’re experiencing Harlan Coben withdrawals after finishing Fool Me Once, then The Stranger is the next show you need to watch.

Where to watch it: Netflix.

