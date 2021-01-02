'To my ex's new wife: I'm not sure you know what he's really like yet.'

To my ex’s new wife,

From the few times I’ve met you and from what the kids say, you seem lovely.

In some ways, the fact that you’re lovely makes it harder for me. I’m not at all jealous, don’t get me wrong. You can have him.

It’s harder because I know what he’s like, and I’m not sure you do yet.

You were dating for such a short time before you got married. I’m not surprised. He did that with me too; everything is always a rush with him. Spontaneous.

But if he love-bombed you, which I’m guessing he did? And if he got you to say "yes" quickly, which clearly he did, I’m thinking you’re feeling right now like it’s all been a bit of a whirlwind.

And maybe you’re starting to have that tiny creeping doubt that perhaps you rushed into something you don’t fully understand.

Perhaps the honeymoon period is beginning to fade, as mine did right after the wedding, and you’re seeing a side of him you didn’t know was there before or pretended not to.

I hope for everyone’s sake that he’s different with you. I hope for my kid’s sake especially, that he’s managing his moods and mental health better than he was.

I hope he’s had a miraculous personality change and will treat you respectfully and fight fair and not put you down. I hope my leaving taught him a few hard lessons.

I’m relieved that my kids have you as their new stepmum.

I used to worry when they went to his house (before you were there).

He tries to be a good dad, is a good dad usually, but because of his mental health and anger issues, he’s not always consistent.

Just knowing you’re there, I feel more relaxed. You bring stability into their time with their dad. Thank you for being the nurturing stand-in when I can’t be with them. Things have been a hundred times better for the kids since you arrived on the scene.

You look strong. You look like the kind of woman who wouldn’t put up with any nonsense. You’re not young and naïve like I was. You’re an older woman with experience; I like that. I hope it’s enough to protect you.