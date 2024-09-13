Bet you never knew what this part of the trolley was for.

In a shocking revelation that's sweeping across Australian supermarkets, shoppers are discovering a hidden feature on their trusty trolleys that's been right under their noses - or more accurately, right behind their groceries - this whole time.

It turns out that those curved metal bars on the child seat of your Coles or Woolworths trolley aren't just there to keep little ones from escaping. They're actually hooks designed to hang your shopping bags.

Yes, you read that right. Those innocuous-looking bars you've been absent-mindedly gripping while navigating the aisles are multitasking marvels. They're the unsung heroes of the supermarket world, patiently waiting for decades to fulfill their true purpose while we remained blissfully unaware.

Remember these? Image: Getty.

This revelation has left many Aussie shoppers questioning their observational skills. How did we miss this? Have we been so focused on remembering our reusable bags that we forgot to actually look at the trolley?

There is also another hook, under the handle bar, on which you can hang a hat or small bag.

The discovery was shared by a Woolworths employee on TikTok, who explained, "On the back of every trolley there is a courtesy hook so you can hang your hat or reusable bags, so you don't have to carry them around the store".

This newfound knowledge has sparked a mix of emotions among shoppers. There's excitement at the prospect of no longer having to juggle bags while pushing a trolley. There's relief at the thought of freeing up valuable cart space for more Tim Tams. But mostly, there's a sense of collective embarrassment that we've all been overlooking this feature for so long.

One can't help but wonder what other secrets our supermarket trolleys might be hiding. Is there a built-in GPS we don't know about? A secret compartment for storing our shopping lists? A cloaking device to hide us from that chatty neighbour we're trying to avoid?

The hooks aren't just for bags, either. Some savvy shoppers have suggested using them to hang a bag of roast chicken, keeping it separate from other groceries. As one commenter put it, "You can hang a roast chicken, otherwise known as a roast chooken, or a bachelor's handbag, onto the courtesy hook provided so it doesn't spoil any of your cold foods". Who knew our trolleys were so considerate of our culinary needs?

It's not just Aussies who are having their minds blown. The news has spread internationally, with people from the UK to New Zealand marveling at this trolley transformation. It seems we're all united in our collective "How did we not know this?" moment.

Ever wondered how your trolley gets collected? They've explained that too.

@woolworths_au Ah, the humble trolley: a masterpiece of the modern shopping experience 🛒 They're best observed in their natural habitat, but sometimes they stray. That's where these guys come in... 👀 #Woolies #Woolworths ♬ original sound - Woolworths_au

The more you know.

Featured image: TikTok