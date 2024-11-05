There's a new 'ugly shoe' all the fashion people are wearing.

Somebody alert the high street, because there's a new 'it-shoe' on the feet of all the influencers.

Just kidding, the high street has probably been across this for months.

The $1450 Marcy leather-trimmed mesh ballet flat, by New York brand Khaite, is the latest strange footwear style to gain cult status.

Watch: Here's how the "wrong shoe" theory works. Post continues below.

It's part of a greater trend for socks that are merely moonlighting as shoes, offering absolutely no arch support or functionality. No, they're just worn for the vibes.

Case in point: a very similar style to Khaite's is also available from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, with the Sock leather-trimmed mesh flats retailing for $1193.

Khaite's Marcy flat and (inset) The Row's Sock flat. Images: Net-a-Porter.

So much money for so little coverage!

In case you missed it, Alaia is responsible for starting the mesh shoe movement with their $1,150 mesh ballet flats. Worn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie and Dakota Johnson, the style went immediately viral and sold out across the globe, spawning a legion of high street dupes including this $10 Big W pair.

The popular Alaia ballet flats seen at Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

Australian designer Christopher Esber, who shows his collections at New York Fashion Week, cottoned on to the appetite for woven flats and released his version, the crystal embellished Minette flat, which retails for $995 and is available in 7 colours.

The Christopher Esber Minette flat. Image: Supplied.

But it's Khaite's more basic pair, which give the foot a distinct washed out pallor, that are set to be all over your IG feed (hey, we don't make the rules).

LA-based mega influencer Julie Sarinana, also known as Sincerely Jules, recently told her 7.8 million followers that she'd "splurged" on the boujie flats in transparent mesh (they also come in a popular jewel-studded option in nude and black.)

Influencer @sincerelyjules in her Khaite flats. Image: Instagram.

If you think this trend might be one for you, but don't want to outlay over a thousand bucks on a style that may not stick around past summer, we've found five affordable barely-there alternatives. Just don't come for us if you get sore feet.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Feature image: Supplied/Instagram.