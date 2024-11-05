There's a new 'ugly shoe' all the fashion people are wearing.

Somebody alert the high street, because there's a new 'it-shoe' on the feet of all the influencers.
Just kidding, the high street has probably been across this for months.
The $1450 Marcy leather-trimmed mesh ballet flat, by New York brand Khaite, is the latest strange footwear style to gain cult status.
It's part of a greater trend for socks that are merely moonlighting as shoes, offering absolutely no arch support or functionality. No, they're just worn for the vibes.
Case in point: a very similar style to Khaite's is also available from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, with the Sock leather-trimmed mesh flats retailing for $1193.
So much money for so little coverage!
In case you missed it, Alaia is responsible for starting the mesh shoe movement with their $1,150 mesh ballet flats. Worn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie and Dakota Johnson, the style went immediately viral and sold out across the globe, spawning a legion of high street dupes including this $10 Big W pair.
Australian designer Christopher Esber, who shows his collections at New York Fashion Week, cottoned on to the appetite for woven flats and released his version, the crystal embellished Minette flat, which retails for $995 and is available in 7 colours.
But it's Khaite's more basic pair, which give the foot a distinct washed out pallor, that are set to be all over your IG feed (hey, we don't make the rules).
LA-based mega influencer Julie Sarinana, also known as Sincerely Jules, recently told her 7.8 million followers that she'd "splurged" on the boujie flats in transparent mesh (they also come in a popular jewel-studded option in nude and black.)
