Scared of wearing leopard print? Here's how to do it in a cool way.

For a hot minute there, everyone was talking about dressing like a Sopranos character.

The "mob wife" aesthetic took over TikTok fast, with endless videos racked up on the platform devoted to channelling a rich Italian matriarch.

There were bouncy blowouts, fake fur coats, boujie accessories and an abundance of animal print. All in all, it was… a lot.

In Australia we tend to favour looking "effortless", and effortless this trend was not. It was so effortful, in fact, that it disappeared as quickly as it came (turns out precisely no one has time for daily barrel curls.)

But one element of the look had legs. And it's quickly become a major breakout trend of its own. We're talking, of course, about leopard print.

Two cult leopard pieces went viral in recent months: first there was the Zara midi slip skirt, praised online for its flattering cut, which sold out almost instantly.

Now, the print is making its way back onto the high street across clothing, shoes and accessories — we haven't seen this much of the controversial big cat motif since 2008 (millennials, you remember.)

And if you needed more proof that leopard is back in a big way, our Head of Content, Eliza Sorman-Nilsson wrote about how many compliments she got wearing this $40 Big W leopard print set.

But you might still be feeling unsure. We get it — it's a wild print. It commands attention. Has a bit of a bad rap. Can easily read as the exact opposite of stylish.

The line between cool girl and Grandma Yeta is a thin one you might not feel ready to straddle.

So if you're leopard-curious, but not 100 per cent on how to wear it, here's how to work the print into your look now.

Try a leopard shoe.

It's an obvious place to start, but dipping your heel into the trend rather than going head-to-toe is A-okay. With their square toe and ponyhair finish, these Mary-Jane flats are a striking option, but they still feel super polished. For a more sporty vibe, sneakers with a hint of leopard play well with bright activewear or lounge pieces. Zara's barely-there thongs are an even more subtle choice.

Atmos & Here Bebe Ballet Flats, $119.99.

Image: Supplied.

New Balance 327, $160.

Image: Supplied.

Zara Animal Print Leather Flat Sandals, $79.95.

Image: Supplied.





Swap out your blue denim.

Some even consider leopard a neutral, so don't be afraid to wear printed denim the way you would your regular jeans. Lioness has reissued their popular jean in a barrel leg style as well as their original boot cut.

Try teaming printed jeans with a white t-shirt and coloured sneakers, or dress them up with a black blazer and heels.

Lioness Horseshoe Jean Leopard Fade, $89.





Image: Supplied.

Lioness Top Model Jean Faded Leopard, $99.

Image: Supplied.

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Lucia Jeans, $260.

Image: Supplied.

Mango Leopard Print Straight Jeans, $109.95.

Image: Supplied.





Let the dress shine.

By choosing a gorgeous dress in solid leopard print, you're giving yourself permission to relax with the rest of your look. Style a statement frock with simple slides and a crossbody bag, and leave the house feeling like that girl.

Mango Short Leopard Print Dress, $109.95.

Image: Supplied.

Bohemian Traders Lottie Leopard Kaftan Midi Dress, $340.

Image: Supplied.

You & All Brown Animal Print Midi Dress, $89.99.

Image: Supplied.





Go bold up-top.

A leopard top or blouse can look really fresh; it's just about finding the right style. While you might think a streamlined cut will balance out the print, the more fashion-forward approach is to build on the drama that leopard brings with eye-catching details such as volume through the sleeves or an asymmetrical neckline. By letting your top do the talking, you can fall back on a trusty base like straight-leg jeans or a linen skirt.

Zara Animal Print Asymmetric Top, $55.95.

Image: Supplied.

Peppermayo Western Wind Tie Top, $89.95.

Image: Supplied.





Feature image: Never Fully Dressed; Instagram/@elleferguson