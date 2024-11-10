'Oversized tees are the key to my style. Here's where I find the best ones.'

I spent years trying to define my "off-duty" style, experimenting with different looks and silhouettes.

But it was only as I entered new motherhood that I found the hack — the go-to piece that really felt like it worked for me and my lifestyle.

I found oversized tees, and I never looked back.

I always get the most outfit compliments when I'm wearing a roomy t-shirt with one of my many pairs of loose pants and chunky flats.

Styled up with lots of gold jewellery, it's a look that just works. It feels intentional but still laid-back.

The thing is, I turned to the tees out of desperation. Truly, it was more about utility than style.

I needed something I could throw on in the morning and wear all day — between pumping and snacking while attached to a baby, between tantrums (mine) and nap battles (mostly the baby), and coffee spills and catch-ups at the park.

Something that I could leave the house in, feel *somewhat* stylish while remaining comfortable, and know that if I was in fact pooed on — which happened often — it wouldn't be a big issue. Chuck it in the wash, onto the next.

Cue big tees. The perfect foil for a day spent in new baby land!

But 18 months on, I'm still pulling out the same outfit almost every day. Behold more evidence:

Now take note: not all oversized tees are created equal. Through my "research", I've found the brands that do them best, the ones worth investing in (I'd consider north of a hundred bucks a big spend), and the budget-friendly ones that hold their shape through multiple rounds in the machine.

I should mention that many of my beloved tees are secondhand, found in op shops and sourced at vintage fairs. Pre-loved styles are some of the best graphic tees you can get your hands on.

Here are the new styles I'm eyeing off now, from the brands I trust the most.

I stockpile slouchy tees from Thrills, they're that good. Their band tee aesthetic comes through in all their designs (and there are many), so there's an oversized option for everyone.

I've been wearing my old-school tee from this Aussie label since I was heavily pregnant. Crafted from thick, heavy-duty cotton, it just gets better with wear.

Known for its cosy loungewear and graphic logo pieces, White Fox is basically iconic at this point. PSA: they also do really good thick tees, with hundreds of styles to choose from.

This popular brand out of Geelong, Victoria, has made a name for itself with its comfy vintage-washed logo shirts. I wear mine most weekends, from Pilates to lunch and everywhere in between.

The print is giving luxe resort vibes, the price is giving budget-savvy. I'd layer it over a pair of lace flares and add statement earrings.

In pure organic jersey, this soft boxy tee is just as perfect for leisurewear as it is for the gym.

Gold Coast brand Sabbi went viral for their cheeky slogan tees and their styles now sell out almost instantly — so keep an eye on their Instagram to see the drops as they land!

Bohemian label Kinga Csilla crafts their pieces with love by hand in India, hence they're more on the spendy side. But their unique printed tees are well worth the splurge, with the softest washed cotton finish.

Part of Stylerunner's chic offering of leisure and sportswear brands, Sea Street does the coolest retro print tees. With its boxy drop-shoulder silhouette, this one looks amazing tucked into a midi-skirt.

PE Nation needs no introduction, their sporty tees and tights are legendary. And while they're not cheap, they're built for maximum mileage.

