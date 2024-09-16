Everyone is watching this one TV show that just made history at the Emmys.

In a historic sweep that reminds us diverse storytelling is not in fact a niche, but a necessity, Shōgun obliterated records at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Winning 14 of 16 nominated categories, the Disney+ show made history with the most number of Emmys wins for one season, beating the 12 wins Game of Thrones held in 2019.

The show snapped up awards across makeup, costumes and cinematography, including Best Production Design, Best Prosthetic Makeup and Best Cinematography. The Best Guest Actor in a Drama Emmy also went to Néstor Carbonell who starred in 3 episodes of the show as Spanish sailor, Vaso Rodrigues.

At the Primetime Emmy Awards, held today, the show made further history.

Anna Sawai won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the first Japanese actress to win an Emmy.

"I was crying before my name was announced. I'm a mess today," she said, before thanking the Shōgun cast and crew and her mother, offering a tribute to "the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."

Best Actor went to series star Hiroyuki Sanada, who told the audience: "I'm beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees. Thank you FX, Disney and Hulu for believing in me. Thank you [to] my team for always supporting me."

The series also won Best Drama and Best Directing.

Why is everyone obsessed with this show?

If the recent Emmys proved anything, it's that this show promises incredible costumes and glorious sets as it recreates the 1600 Sengoku period in Japan. The authenticity achieved in representing both Japanese culture and the historical elements throughout the show is, no doubt, part of its success.

Speaking to CNN, actor and producer of Shōgun, Hiroyuki Sanada, spoke to the success of the show and how they, perhaps for the first time, were able to accurately portray Japanese culture on the Hollywood small screen.

"I started working in Hollywood and sometimes, you know, [they] misunderstood our culture. Luckily, we had a Japanese crew who has the experience for the samurai drama making for a long time. So I had a team. I felt relaxed," he said.

Actress Anna Sawai shooting on set of Shogun. Image: Instagram/shogunfx

The intricate world building at the core of the popularity of Shogun seems to come down to the combination of cinematography, costumes, and detailed writing. And, of course, moving performances.

One user commented on the Shōgun Instagram page, "They deserve it all! Powerful writing and powerful visuals make it a masterpiece!"

Another agreed, saying, "The best cinematography I've seen in a streaming show in a very, very long time."

Watch stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai reflect on the triumph and responsibility of their leading roles in Shogun. Article continues after video.

What is Shōgun about?

Shōgun is based on the historical fiction novel with the same name by James Clavell. The series is based on the events that led to the founding of the Tokugawa shogunate.

Set in 1600 during the Sengoku period in Japan, the show follows English ship pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who is shipwrecked in Japan and becomes involved with Yoshi Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) in his rise to political power.

He also comes across Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a woman from a dishonoured family, but whose skills prove to be extremely valuable. The show depicts the political ambitions and struggles between these three central key characters.

Actor Cosmo Jarvis on the set of Shogun. Image: Instagram/shogunfx

The story also explores a diverse range of perspectives when it comes to its characters.

CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, John Landgraf explained at FX's TCA that the show "is told from multiple points of view, not just the singular Western white male point of view, it's told through many Japanese points of view, and there is a lot of fun and fascinating work going on to try to balance the story out and tell it from both points of view."

Will there be a Shōgun Season 2?

Luckily for Shōgun fans, the show has been renewed for a second and third season. Yay!

FX and Hulu greenlit the subsequent seasons in May 2024.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024, the show's co-creators, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo confirmed the next season is already in development. However, they are in the midst of figuring out where the second season will take the characters, given the first season already covered the entirety of the novel on which it is based.

"It's been exciting and nerve-wracking because, obviously, this is uncharted territory," Condo said, "We don't have a roadmap, we just have history."

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada on the set of Shogun. Image: Instagram/shogunfx

Season One of Shōgun is streaming on Disney+ now.

Feature image: Instagram/shogunfx