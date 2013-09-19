Women spend HOW MUCH on shoes in a lifetime?

Hmmm … A down payment on a house or a shopping spree at Jimmy Choo? What to do?

If you identify with Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw (who once quipped, “I've spent $40,000 on shoes and I have no place to live? I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes!”), or happen to be British, you’re choosing the stilettos.

The UK’s Daily Mail reports a recent survey conducted by promotionalcodes.org.uk, finds that British women spend more than £34,000 — that’s almost $58,000 in Aussie dollars — on footwear before they die.

We’re gonna need a bigger closet.

The survey shows those women are buying an average of 13 pairs of shoes each year, at around $900 annually, according to the newspaper. Multiply that by 60 years and those jokes about your shoe addiction suddenly get serious.

How does the shoe buying break down? The Daily Mail notes the average UK woman is snagging three pairs of flats, three pairs of heels, two pairs of boots, two pairs of sandals, one pair of pumps, one pair of flip-flops and one pair of sneakers. Every. Single. Year.

So, maybe Carrie didn’t have such a big shoe problem after all. She only needed to take her column — and her vast array of Louboutins — to London. If she could find a cargo plane big enough for her haul, of course.

How many pairs of shoes are in your wardrobe?