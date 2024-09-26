'I've never had as many compliments as when I tried this 5-second shirt hack.'

Well, well, well, it looks like even the most basic of b**ches (me) know a thing or two when it come to putting on clothes. Who would've thought?

Let me tell you about the time I got approximately seven compliments on how I tucked in my shirt— yes you read that right, not seven compliments on the actual shirt (rude) but I was applauded on how I styled it.

My go-to look is usually the classic oversized shirt with casual pants combo. It's comfy, it's easy, you can dress it up and it's cross-seasonal.

Back in the day I would tuck the whole thing in, but the issue is that I'm not a great "tucker". My shirt would always bunch up weirdly in certain spots that you do not want your shirt to bunch up in.

Watch: The author of this article try 'Style Maths'. Post continues below

Then the millennials grabbed the French-tuck in a chokehold — I was on board with this and still vibe it for oversized tees, however it doesn't work as well with a button down.

And then I met the half-tuck. The half-tuck was my best friend for a long time — I still got my long flowy shirt look but was able to also show a bit of waist (sexy). But every time I went to the bathroom, I had to re-do the tuck in front of the mirror.

The FBI agent who spies on me through my phone clearly couldn't take it anymore because one morning, as I was getting ready for work, I saw a TikTok on a shirt tucking hack. And I was immediately converted.

Fashion designer Caroline Dickinson posted a video on how to do a half-tuck with an oversized shirt that doesn't require any tucking AT ALL.

Huge news for bunchers like myself.

She explains the technique by taking the last button hole on your shirt, buttoning it on a button somewhere near your chest and then buttoning the corresponding buttons as normal (the video explains it much better).

The result? The PERFECT half-tuck. (Without actually tucking at all).

I knew I nailed this technique because when I arrived at work, I got soooo many compliments you guys, it was crazy. Okay seven, but that is a lot.

Oh and I have to mention the added bonus— since you're not actually tucking in your shirt, you don't need to spend 15 minutes trying to re-style it after you go to the bathroom.

Can you hear that? It's the sound of your work productivity going up. How exciting for your manager!





Please see me (left) displaying the perfect tuck with my colleague Erin (right) who's anti-tuck (I'll convert her dw).

Have you tried this shirt tucking hack? Tell us what you think in the comments!

If you want more recommendations by Emily Vernem, you can follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem.

Feature image: Supplied & TikTok/Caroline Dickinson