News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

8 y/o Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocks the red carpet in a suit. Gives the finger to gender stereotypes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has fast become one of our favourite red carpet walkers.

The 8-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie turned up to the premiere of her mum’s directorial debut in an outfit she picked herself.

And she wanted to wear a suit, so the child wore a suit.

And rocked it.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the premiere.  Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images. 

We’re sick for a bit of gender norm rejection and Shiloh definitely stole the show at the premiere of Unbroken. The whole family attended on behalf of Director mum Angelinda who was home sick with chicken pox.

The Jolie-Pitt clan with Brad’s parents at Angelina’s premiere. Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images. 

Well played to the Jolie-Pitts.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , kids , movies-and-music

Related Stories

Recommended