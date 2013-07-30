She took her first steps; then this happened

We all dream of capturing our baby’s first steps on videos. In those precious moments, our baby officially becomes a toddler.

We watch them stand, first by pulling themselves up against tables and chairs. Next they let go and stand in one place wobbling. They could fall at any time and often do, landing on their nappy-clad bottoms.

Once standing is mastered they seem to want to move, but don’t quite know how. They look like they are dancing. Instead they are just figuring out how legs actually work.

They seem close, you hit ‘record’ and then, it happens.

Watch this baby take is first steps. It’s adorable, until…