Sharon Horgan fell pregnant months after meeting her future husband. It inspired one of her biggest shows.

Sharon Horgan is back with a vengeance in Bad Sisters Season 2, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what her sharp wit and razor-honed storytelling have in store.

The dark comedy, which follows the complex dynamics of a tight-knit group of sisters, is returning and promises even more twists, drama, and tears.

Horgan's magnetic roles and incredible storytelling have often left many wondering about what her personal life looks like. For Horgan, life has certainly had its challenges.

Watch the trailer for Bad Sisters season 2. Article continues after video.

Horgan married businessman Jeremy Rainbird in 2005. They share two daughters, Sadhbh and Amer, now 16 and 20.

In 2019, after 14 years of marriage, Horgan and Rainbird called it quits.

Since then, Horgan has spoken openly about the difficulties of divorce and what her life looks like now.

"I found it scary at first, but it's just about learning to do things in a slightly different way," she told Red Magazine in 2023. "Everything I was relying on another person for, I was then able — for the most part — to teach myself.

"I feel more in control and more independent. I certainly feel happier than I have been in the last few years."

Horgan has also addressed the immense shame that so many people feel as a result of getting divorced, a sentiment that likely resonates with many people.

"Divorce can be a really helpful, handy thing that can change your life," she said.

"There's a lot of shame attached to the failure of a relationship, and that shouldn't be the case."

Sharon Horgan and Jeremy Rainbird in 2016. Image: Getty

In the past, as a writer, she has been known to incorporate experiences and challenges from her personal life into her work, allowing her to bring an authenticity and vulnerability to her characters.

That was the case for 2015's comedy drama Catastrophe, which Horgan co-wrote with co-star Rob Delaney.

Horgan, like her character, fell pregnant after dating Rainbird for only a few months.

Speaking to Stylist in 2014 about Catastrophe, Hogan said, "The whole story is very close to the bone, but it's all lifted from our lives, which means we know we can push it."

As Bad Sisters returns, we get the sense that Horgan's real-life experiences might play a key role in shaping the show's compelling emotional landscape.

Speaking about writing, Horgan was determined to differentiate it was from the first season.

"It felt like there was an opportunity to show the ongoing effects of trauma. You don't just go through something like that and then just dust yourself off and get on with life," she said to The Sunday Post.

"I thought this was an opportunity to make something that is much more in my ballpark, really, something much more emotional, but still hopefully funny."

Sharon Horgan and daughter Sadhbh Rainbird attend the BAFTA Television Awards. Image: Getty

Horgan has maintained a very close relationship with her family, and often speaks about the importance of being present with her daughters.

Talking about managing her work with her family life, Horgan said, "It's tough because it's just me, but we make it work."

"It's a bit of a circus family, my work/life balance had to change, and that's good. But when I take a job the girls are incredibly encouraging because they know I'd really rather be with them."

Feature image: Getty.