"F*** Simon Cowell." Shannon Noll unleashes on music industry bigwig on I'm A Celeb.

In 2003, the Aussie public was introduced to Shannon Noll. A born and bred country boy – he was born in Orange and raised in Condobolin in central western New South Wales – he was an instant favourite amongst the hundreds of thousands who watched him perform on Australian Idol.

But then, Noll was ‘robbed’. Robbed of the victory (some believe) he so rightfully deserved. Robbed of the chance to become Australia’s first ever Idol winner when the public voted Guy Sebastian as their favourite performer instead.

But despite releasing five studio albums since his time on the show – the latest of which was released just last week – and scoring himself chart-topping ARIA hits and awards, the 42-year-old believes he was never given a real chance.

Speaking to his fellow camp mates on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Noll said he blamed Simon Cowell – the music industry bigwig responsible for the Idol franchise, as well as The X Factor, and Britain’s Got Talent – for his lack of success overseas.

"F*** Simon Cowell," the singer began while getting ready for bed alongside his fellow jungle-bound celebs.

"Tell him I said get f***ed if he can hear."

When pressed as to why he had such ill-feelings towards the music exec, Noll revealed the dodgy tactics Cowell supposedly used to block his songs out of the British charts after a radio station employee in Ireland began playing his chart-topping cover What About Me.

Despite the fact the song debuted at number two on the Irish sales charts, Cowell refused to release it in the UK, saying that "just because [the song] works in Ireland, doesn't mean it's going to work in England".

"Then he signed the runner up out of X Factor and cut What About Me on his own... Sold a million albums."

The problem lies in the fact that Noll is not the original writer, or owner, of the track - the song was first recorded by Aussie rock band Moving Pictures in 1982 - so Cowell was able to get his own rights to record and release the song with another artist.

"X Factor's his baby, see, so he signed the runner up to his own record label, he knew it was going to be a hit... so he cut me out of it and put [his own artist] on it."

When asked by fellow camp mate Jackie Gillies if he'd ever confronted Cowell about the drama, Noll responded that he's never even met him.

"I've never seen him... I've never met the f***ing idiot," he said.

"That's horrible, that's bad karma," Gillies assured the singer.

"Listen to me, karma comes back to those."

But Noll - still angry about the ordeal, which he feels put a dampener on what could have been an international career - said "it doesn't seem to".

"All I see is the rich... getting fatter and richer," he replied.

But it's not just Nollsy who's upset by Cowell's move: the Aussie public declared their support for the singer.

Others are hoping that he'll finally get the justice (and win) he deserves by being crowned the King of the I'm A Celeb jungle.... but only if Guy Sebastian doesn't make a surprise appearance.





