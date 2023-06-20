Shane Warne's ex-wife has watched new TV show, Warnie. She called it 'mean-spirited'.

Just 15 months after the death of cricket legend Shane Warne, his family has shared their fury over a new mini-series about his life.

The king of spin died on March 22, 2022, after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. He was 52 years old.

Now, the sporting legend's ex-wife, Simone Callahan, is critiquing the new miniseries about his life, titled Warnie.

Shane Warne and his children in 2012. Image: Getty.

Warne and Callahan married in 1995 and were together for 10 years until their highly publicised split. The pair had three children together: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Following the announcement of Warnie, the cricketer's ex-wife called the mini-series "mean-spirited".

"I haven’t wanted to read into too much about it, but I think it’s a bit unkind and mean spirited, to be honest," she told the Herald Sun earlier this week.

"He’s just passed, let him rest in peace," she continued. "And for the kids, I just believe that they’re not showing any compassion at all by putting this out there in such a short amount of time after this has happened to be honest but that’s how I feel about it.

"Unfortunately, with the way mainstream media are it’s all about the dollars to be made, it’s a business for them, but it’s very personal for us."

Image: Instagram/ @summerwarne.

Warnie delves into the life and career of Warne and in a statement, Nine said: "Shane Warne was an Aussie legend, a cultural icon, a cricketing genius, a charmer and a loveable rogue. Warnie, as he was affectionately known to all, transcended cricket. Like all great characters, he inspired extreme reactions from people from all walks of life, in Australia and around the world."

in September 2022, Warne's long-time manager James Erskine said the family had been given assurances the two-part series would be made in good taste and a celebration of the cricketer's life.

"They have assured me it will be done appropriately. At the end of the day if they do a hatchet job, then the whole world will be watching," Erskine said to the Herald Sun last year.

Despite these assurances, the trailer has received a brutal response from not only Callahan but Warne's eldest daughter Brooke, and Erskine as well.

In Warnie, they show the affair between Warne and model Liz Hurley.

Brooke took to Instagram to vent her frustration when news broke that production had begun on the series.

She questioned whether the broadcaster had "any respect" for her late father when a conversation between Nine presenter Jo Hall and radio personality Dee Dee Dunleavy turned to the upcoming movie on radio station 3AW.

Image: Instagram/ @shanewarne23

"Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life six months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful," she wrote on social media at the time.

Erskine also said those involved in the production of the mini-series should be "ashamed".

"He’s only been dead for a couple of months," he said in 2022 to the Herald Sun. "And for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves."

