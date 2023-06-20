Shane Warne's ex-wife has watched new TV show, Warnie. She called it 'mean-spirited'.

Just 15 months after the death of cricket legend Shane Warne, his family has shared their fury over a new mini-series about his life.

The king of spin died on March 22, 2022, after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. He was 52 years old.

Now, the sporting legend's ex-wife, Simone Callahan, is critiquing the new miniseries about his life, titled Warnie.

Shane Warne and his children in 2012. Image: Getty.

Warne and Callahan married in 1995 and were together for 10 years until their highly publicised split. The pair had three children together: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.