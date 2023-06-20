Shane Warne's ex-wife has watched new TV show, Warnie. She called it 'mean-spirited'.

Just 15 months after the death of cricket legend Shane Warne, his family has shared their fury over a new mini-series about his life.
The king of spin died on March 22, 2022, after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. He was 52 years old.
Now, the sporting legend's ex-wife, Simone Callahan, is critiquing the new miniseries about his life, titled Warnie.
Warne and Callahan married in 1995 and were together for 10 years until their highly publicised split. The pair had three children together: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.