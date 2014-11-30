Shane Warne's former Melbourne home goes to auction for a whopping $14 million.

Come and see what a $14 million Victorian-era home looks like…

The house where Australian cricketing great Shane Warne and ex-wife Simone Callahan raised their three children is set to hit the auction block early next year.

Set in Melbourne’s Brighton, a suburb known for it’s tree-lined streets and sought-after schools, the 1880’s home looks set to go for close to $14 million.

The Victorian-era residence has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, self-cleaning pool and spa, tennis court and a four car garage. And, if that wasn’t enough, it’s set on landscaped grounds of more than 3000 square metres with a separate wing for the bedrooms.

Shane and Simone sold the house when they split in 2007 for $8.75 million, a record-breaking price at that time. Now, seven years on, the home's location in the popular seaside suburb of Brighton looks set to push the price tag up even further.

44-year-old Shane recently split from model Emily Scott reportedly because she wanted children and he didn't want to go back to changing nappies. Despite this, Shane insists his three kids Brooke, now 16, Jackson, 14, and Summer, 12, remain his number one priority.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for images of the beautiful Brighton home...

The front of the house Hallway Lounge Room Dining Area Kitchen Pool Room Bedroom Bathroom Pool Pool Tennis Court

Like this? Try these:

Thought Lady Gaga's house would be a bit, well, different? You're totally wrong.

Check out Jennifer Lawrence's $7 million L.A house.