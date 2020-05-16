'I got shamed for my wedding dress online by a person I have never met.'

When I was getting married, I was the fittest and strongest I’d ever been, as I was training six days a week to play a noncontact rugby discipline in the World Cup shortly after the wedding. However, I’d put a hold on training not only because I was so busy with wedding planning, but also to avoid injuring myself before the big day. So, for two weeks before the wedding, I let my fitness regime slip. I felt great and confident on our wedding day — but those comments still make me wish I’d done more side crunches the week of the wedding.

I was not overweight, not by any shot. But I had the cheek to wear cut-out sides when my body didn’t have totally flat sides. I am also a very short person, so the bodysuit top rode up a little and looked almost too big. Having never worn a wedding dress before (or that many bodysuits!), I didn’t realise that I needed to pull the bodysuit back down if it wasn’t flush to my skin. Honestly, I didn’t even notice until the pictures came back, as I was having the time of my life. It’s only in retrospect, through that Facebook post, that I even noticed. Unfortunately, it’s very hard to then forget about it.

I know that Erin doesn’t even remember posting this. I also know that there were just as many comments in favour of my dress. However, I can’t help but wonder what Erin, Rachel, and the other women might have thought if they’d seen a different picture or a different angle, or if they’d seen the big smile on my face behind the scribbles.

A year after our wedding, we were featured on One Fab Day, an Irish wedding blog. They described our wedding as “totally unique” and “laid back,” and said they were “charmed” by the details of the day. The only mention of my dress was the writer calling it a “gorgeous creation,” and highlighting “how happy” I looked wearing it. I often wonder why this feature didn’t stick in my head the way Shawna’s assertion that “the dress is not flattering to her shape. It hits her body in the wrong place” did.

I knew my dress wouldn’t be for everyone. I knew our glamping venue, with its kitschy decor, wouldn’t be for everyone. It was for me. And I loved everything about our wedding with all my heart. It was the perfect day. So I try not to think about Erin, or the other commenters, or their criticisms of my relaxed regime, or my less than rock-hard abs.

Instead, I try to remember Mary’s closing comment. “Whoever shits on this wholesome wedding, your mom’s a ho.”

This post originally appeared on Medium and has been republished with full permission.

Clare is an Irish content creator and journalist. You can read more from her on Medium or follow her on Twitter @ElectricHack

