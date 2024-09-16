Shakira was performing her new song in a nightclub. A video has gone viral of what happened to her.

It's the video that is doing the rounds across social media and news websites.

On the weekend, Shakira was on stage at the LIV Miami nightclub in the US promoting her new single, 'Soltera'.

Fans were watching her dance and celebrate before she suddenly paused.

It's reported that she had noticed someone in the crowd who appeared to be filming up her skirt with their phone.

The Colombian singer and songwriter grabbed at her skirt hem multiple times. Then she interacted with the person, who was offscreen in the footage captured by fans.

She pointed both her index fingers at the person, gesturing for them to stop filming.

Footage showed Shakira resuming her dancing, but then she became uncomfortable again.

Shakira pointed to her eye as if to say "I see you", and grabbed at the front and back of her skirt to block any view. She then shook her head, called for the music to be cut and walked off the stage.

You can see the video here.

Shakira herself is yet to publicly address what occurred at the nightclub, though fans have shared their thoughts online, labelling it "gross" and "creepy".

The nightclub where the situation occurred has claimed it was Shakira's photo and video team who she was "trying to get to stop filming her" as she wanted to privately "enjoy the moment with the crowd and fans" though Shakira's team is yet to confirm or deny this.

Shakira has yet to announce a release date for 'Soltera', which will be her first new music since the arrival of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, earlier this year.

She is also gearing up for a big North American tour to perform the album in the next few months, meaning she is riding the publicity train in the meantime.

Much of the music in this album is focused on the betrayal she experienced from her ex-husband, footballer Gerard Piqué.

The pair were married for more than 11 years and had two children together before announcing their separation in June 2022. Their relationship ended amid rumours Piqué had cheated with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira recently explained to Jimmy Fallon that she wrote about the reported infidelity in multiple songs as a way to "channel [her] emotions" during a "rough year".

"I have gone through denial, rage, pain, acceptance, grief, hope, deception, hope again, excitement," she told People.

"So many emotions and feelings that at times seem mixed, that didn't seem to be able to coexist inside of me, that I have been able to untangle only through my songs, to understand myself better."

Feature Image: Getty/X.