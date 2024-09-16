Shakira was performing her new song in a nightclub. A video has gone viral of what happened to her.

It's the video that is doing the rounds across social media and news websites.

On the weekend, Shakira was on stage at the LIV Miami nightclub in the US promoting her new single, 'Soltera'.

Fans were watching her dance and celebrate before she suddenly paused.

It's reported that she had noticed someone in the crowd who appeared to be filming up her skirt with their phone.

The Colombian singer and songwriter grabbed at her skirt hem multiple times. Then she interacted with the person, who was offscreen in the footage captured by fans.

She pointed both her index fingers at the person, gesturing for them to stop filming.

Footage showed Shakira resuming her dancing, but then she became uncomfortable again.

Shakira pointed to her eye as if to say "I see you", and grabbed at the front and back of her skirt to block any view. She then shook her head, called for the music to be cut and walked off the stage.

You can see the video here.